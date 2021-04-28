Kano actor wants James Marsden to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2

the Mortal combat The cast weighed in on who might play Johnny Cage in the potential sequel, and Kano actor Josh Lawson has named James Marsden. In the Mortal combat reboot, released in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, Johnny Cage was nowhere to be found. If a sequel does eventually come to pass, Johnny will most likely arrive early in the next movie, given the path Mortal combat ends.

From now on, Mortal Kombat 2 does not yet have a green light, so the sequel is still not officially confirmed. Director Simon McQuoid has suggested it will depend on fans, but the film’s box office success this weekend can only improve its chances of getting a follow-up film. For this reason, no one has been cast as the fan favorite fighter yet, which has led to great speculation from fans as to who it could be.

In a recent conversation with CinemaBlend, some of the reboot’s cast members were asked about Johnny Cage’s situation. Josh lawson, who many fans say totally stole the show as Kano, chose James Marsden as her choice for the role. From his perspective, Lawson believes Marsden just has the right “vibe” to play the arrogant Shadow Kicker. As Lawson explains:

“Look, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The only person I kept thinking about, and he’s a friend of mine, James marsden. I just know, I don’t know, he has a Johnny Cage vibe to me. Maybe I’m wrong, but yes, something about it. He’s got that Hollywood look, you know, and I think he could, I think he could pull it off. “

Marsden should be able to slip into a role like Johnny Cage, given his background in the action genre as Cyclops in the X Men trilogy. Most recently, Marsden appeared in a starring role in last year’s hit video game adaptation. Sonic the hedgehog, and the actor is currently working on the upcoming sequel. He also appears in the Netflix black comedy series. Dead to me with Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

Two-time WWE Champion The Miz also volunteered to play Johnny Cage, so Marsden isn’t the only name offered as an option. Many WWE fans also backed The Miz’s campaign to secure the role, believing that his wrestling character was already Johnny Cage. Whoever eventually gets the part, Sonya Blade actress Jessica McNamee regaled at CinemaBlend that it just needs to be someone who is able to pass the audition, just like everyone else has to.

“I’m not sure. It’s really hard. I don’t know. I think I’d love to audition them. Like we have to audition, get them through storms like we have to. No, but I would love to see it. You what would be great for me? I would love if I were to go to auditions and audition against people. I always wanted to do that. So I’m gonna have to give it up to see who puts his hat in the ring. “

Meanwhile, Jax actor Mehcad Brooks is also unsure of who should play Johnny Cage, but agrees with McNamee’s suggestion that the actor will have to prove himself first.

“It would have to be someone who can fight. Every actor really, really brought all they could to the table when it comes to doing their own fight scenes. So we should just keep going like this. , I think, and also has to be someone who can turn up the comedy. So I have no one, I have no favorites. I think there are a lot of good options and I think it is a penthouse problem that we’re willing to deal with. Because that means there’s a sequel. “

In the original version Mortal combat film adaptation, Johnny Cage was played by Linden Ashby. This version of Johnny Cage was also made available as a playable fighter in the video game. Mortal Kombat 11. Chris Conrad briefly reprized the role in the panoramic sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Most recently, the character was voiced by Joel McHale in last year’s animated film. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. Mortal combat now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. This news comes to us from CinemaBlend.

