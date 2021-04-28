Take a peek inside North Hollywood’s brand new Little House Village





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA More and more tiny homes are coming to North Hollywood. Hope of the Valley has officially unveiled its last tiny hometown in Alexandria Park, just behind Victory Outreach Church, along Highway 101.

Hope of the Valley CFO Rowan Vansleve credits city councilor Paul Krekorian with discovering the site that would soon become the largest small hometown in all of California. The location underwent a massive cleaning and transformation prior to opening, as organizers were able to transform it from a potential health hazard into a place to eat. “It was an encampment with over 300 people, there was a lot of human waste, the park had kind of been destroyed,” Vansleve said. “When they started to clean up, they filled five 44 gallon drums with the syringes they found. There was a poor gentleman that had died on the embankment here in a tent, and started to decompose. No one had noticed it. death. [Krekorian] came and took what was truly a humanitarian crisis to a site that will accommodate over 200 people. “

Never miss a beat of the Los Angeles news! Sign up for patch alerts and our free daily newsletter here. The first thing you will notice as you walk the field are the bright colors. Vansleve and Hope of the Valley wanted the site to be as warm as possible, and the big undertones of yellow, pink, and blue certainly help create that feeling. Going further, the site also includes communal dining rooms, a small park, and even a dog track for four-legged companions to exercise.

The cabins themselves have two beds each and will be occupied by a single person during the pandemic, unless people enter as couples or families. Although measuring only 64 square feet, each cabin offers heating and air conditioning, power outlets and artwork, and perhaps most importantly: safety. When Hope of the Valley opened its first small hometown along Chandler Boulevard in February, Vansleve was struck by the importance of the lockable gate to so many residents of the site.

“One woman in particular told me she was unable to sleep the first few nights, and that’s when she realized how traumatized she was,” Vansleve said of the comments. ‘he heard from the first small native village. “The only thing that made him feel safe was that lockable door. Residents of the village will be subject to a curfew and drugs and weapons will not be allowed inside. For those who are ready to leave the street but are not yet ready to drop restricted items, lockers will be provided at the front of the village, where residents can check their items every time they leave. the village.

“If you’re ready to move forward with your plan, you can be here,” Vansleve said of the rules. “If you hurt someone, you won’t be there. All the gray area in the middle, we’ll work together. Unhoused residents began to move into the village in groups of 20 to avoid causing too much stress for potentially traumatized residents. Hope of the Valley gave first access to people living within three miles of the site, working with Los Angeles Homelessness Services Authority, LA Family Housing and other groups to prioritize those in greatest housing need. . Once inside, residents will receive a hot shower and a meal, then sit down with a case manager to determine their best path forward. While some may stay at the site for up to six months, a few residents of the Chandler Boulevard site have already been placed in permanent supportive housing, less than two months after the village opened in February. “From day one we want everyone to have the same outcome, and this is housing with ongoing support services,” said Vansleve. “The only failure is for someone to return to the street. Throughout the pandemic, Hope of the Valley has stepped up efforts to house the homeless and create a path to permanent housing. The organization started the year with 507 beds and is on track to end the year with over 1,200 beds. Despite this significant growth, however, they expect their waiting list for housing to be just as long by the end of 2021. “The way I treat it: I have a 10 year old daughter, she and my son are my world. I want them to grow up in a place where people are treated with dignity and we do the right thing as a people, ”Vansleve mentioned. “If someone has an addiction, I’d rather have them treated somewhere inside, in a place like this.” “When we leave them in the streets and abandon them, it becomes criminal and violent, and a risk for everyone,” he continued. “My daughter should be able to go to a park and not witness someone with mental health problems suffering from her condition, or someone with an addiction, who overdoses in the park, because she should be inside. Morally, economically, and from a public safety point of view, that’s the only way: to get people inside. “ READ MORE: California’s Largest Tiny Home Community to Open This Month Valley men run 125-mile ‘ultra marathon’ to end homelessness ‘To learn more about what Hope of the Valley is doing to end homelessness, visit @hope of the valley on Instagram.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]marketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos