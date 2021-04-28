Alia Bhatt to Sonu Sood: How Bollywood Stars Are Helping COVID-19 Relief





As the country goes through an unprecedented health crisis, people are coming together on a large scale to help help victims of COVID-19, whether by sharing resources, raising awareness or donating to relief funds. Bollywood celebrities have also stepped up to shoulder their responsibilities and contribute in their own way. From Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar to Alia Bhatt and Sonu Sood, here’s a look at all the celebs meeting the need of the hour. Alia bhatt The young actress has partnered with journalist Faye D’Souza to amplify credible information about COVID-19 resources through her social media page. Over the past few days, Bhatt has shared verified lists of COVID-19 helplines across cities in India on his Instagram account. The time has come for great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our part to identify and amplify relevant information, Bhatt said. Bhumi Pednekar The actor, who herself tested positive for COVID-19 recently, is now helping fellow victims by identifying resources to enable facilitation and access to medical supplies, plasma requests and donors, according to a publication on his Instagram account. This initiative is a small contribution to the enormous battle that awaits us, she added. Pednekar is actively using his social media platform to spread credible information about the crisis and has urged his supporters to send him a DM if they really need medical resources. Sood at the end Sonu Sood, who was recognized in 2020 as a Vogue Warrior among many true heroes working behind the scenes and on the frontlines against the coronavirus for his efforts in the first wave of the pandemic, once again took up the opportunity by dedicated to finding oxygen cylinders, beds, plasma and medication for patients. Ayushmann Khurrana Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap recently issued a joint statement announcing their contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund. People across India are committed to doing the most for each other and Tahira and I thank everyone who inspired us to do more, ”read an open letter on Khurrana’s Instagram page. Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar, known for his philanthropy, recently donated Rs crore to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation. The cricketer took to Twitter personally to thank the actor, saying: Every help in this gloom is a silver lining. Thank you very much @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, medicine and oxygen for the needy! Sidharth malhotra the Kapoor & Sons star actively uses his Twitter account to disseminate verified information for COVID-19 patients, including helplines, medical supplies and other resources across India. Also read: 10 Verified Services for Healthy Homemade Meals to Favorite for People Affected by COVID-19 in Mumbai 17 verified mental health helplines and services that will help you through these uncertain times

