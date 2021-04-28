Kaitlyn Dever joins the highly anticipated romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise





Bang showbiz

April 28, 2021 Golden Globe winner Kaitlyn Dever set to join George Clooney and Julia Roberts in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. The ‘Money Monster’ and ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ franchise co-stars are set to team up for Ol Parker’s upcoming romantic comedy, where they will play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married. marry. The ‘Booksmart’ star will reunite with her 2019 film co-star Billie Lourd in the highly anticipated film. Ted Melfi wrote the screenplay from an idea by Parker and Daniel Pipski. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Deborah Balder Stone and Sarah Harvey. Erik Baiers, Senior Executive Vice President of Production and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal. Wren Butler is a University of Chicago graduate who accompanies her best friend Lily on a post-graduation trip to Bali. When she abruptly decides to marry a Balinese local, her divorced parents (Clooney and Roberts) team up and try to stop her from repeating their mistake of 25 years ago. Wren stays in Bali for the engagement / wedding parties and finds his own romance with a local doctor. Filming is set to begin in Australia later this year. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn is also set to star in a film adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen,” a rendition of the popular musical developed by Universal. The plot follows Evan Hansen, a teenager with social anxiety who is caught in a lie when the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Evan’s letters for its suicide note. The 24-year-old actress will play the role of Zoe, the tragic sister of the classmate, who begins dating Evan after forming a relationship with the boy’s family. The musical has received critical acclaim since its premiere in 2015 and won five Tony Awards at the 2017 ceremony. In addition to starring in the coming-of-age comedy “ Booksmart, ” Kaitlyn won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of a sexual assault survivor in the Netflix series “ Unbelievable. ” She worked alongside Olivia Wilde on “Booksmart” and learned a lot from the “Richard Jewell” star, who directed the film. Kaitlyn previously said, “Oh my god, I learned so much from her every day. She’s just an amazing person who inspires me to take big steps. If she wants something, she really goes for it and j really admire this because courage is not an easy thing to have. “It was so refreshing to do a movie about two women, who weren’t chasing a guy in a teenage comedy for once. These are smart women who are motivated. I could go on and on about her and the movie because I love her with all my heart. “

