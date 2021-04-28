Watch: When Ayesha Jhulka Opened Her Decision To Leave Bollywood





Ayesha Jhulka is a popular actress from the 1990s who made her mark in the film industry through her blockbuster films. His groundbreaking film, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, is still remembered today as an iconic Bollywood film with evergreen songs and story. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, the actor previously revealed why she decided to quit Bollywood after taking part in many successful projects. She revealed that she wanted to lead an ordinary life, away from the limelight, which is why she came to such a decision. She also clarified that she does not regret the decision at all as she is busy with her personal life and social work. Here’s a preview of the ZEE5 video with details related to Ayesha Jhulkas’ revelations regarding her personal choices: Ayesha jhulka is a famous Bollywood artist who made her debut with the movie Kurbaan. In the video above, the actor can be seen talking about his decision to leave Bollywood and his evolution. She mentioned that she decided to leave Bollywood because she wanted to lead an ordinary life. She said she started working at a young age, which made her want a regular lifestyle. Ayesha Jhulka does not regret the decision she made and has been focusing on her personal, social and professional life since quitting. She owns a construction company, spa, clothing line and resort in Goa. Lily Back Thursday: When Akshay Kumar was rejected and Milind Soman left Aamir Khans Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander halfway! Ayesha jhulka also opened up about her decision not to have children even after being married to Sameer for almost 17 years. The actor was of the opinion that she never wanted children and she stuck with that decision the entire time. She said she had immense support from her family members on this issue, which made the decision easier for her. Speaking about her husband Sameer Vashi, Ayesha Jhulka revealed that her husband has supported her in all phases of her life. The business mogul has been a major motivation in her life, standing by her side in every decision she made. Read also Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and other celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 Watch more entertaining content only on ZEE5

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos