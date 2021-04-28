US producer DJ Khaled reveals release date and cover art for new album





Designer Ibrahim Shebani celebrates Libya’s unexplored fashion scene with Born in Exile label

DUBAI: Inspired by migration and the search for a better life, Libyan designer Ibrahim Sheban is ready-to-wear brand Born in Exile known for their modern take on Libyan streetwear styles. After creating countless fashion-focused media watch lists, he spoke to Arab News about his fashion journey. Shebani was born in Germany, but raised between Cairo and Libya. He was inspired to launch Born in Exile after the Libyan uprising of 2011, launching the label in 2017 to show the world the unknown beauty of the country. The brand is mostly inspired by Libya (and) my culture, the designer told Arab News. I see that Libyan culture is really underestimated in the media. When you want to dig in Libya, all you can see is either 42 years of (Muammar) Al-Gaddafi or civil war. Sadly, all the media around the world is all they care about and that’s all they cover. But Libya is much more than Gaddafi and the civil war. We have our own culture, our own heritage, our own history and I see that mark, you know, trying to show a different side of Libya. He has worked in marketing, media, and communications, but his passion for design drove him to take the leap and be fashionable, despite obstacles and a general lack of understanding in his home environment. I grew up in an environment where fashion as a business is not really understood. For them, if you are a fashion designer, you have a small workshop and you are essentially a tailor. His father didn’t understand that Shebani wanted to study fashion design after high school, asking him what he would do there. I explained to him, then he said: Are you going to go to an expensive university in London to become a tailor? It just didn’t make sense to him at the time, Shebani said. He didn’t say no, but he didn’t want to send me to London. Due to the Libyan uprising and his career in communications, Shebani moved between several locations including Malta, Milan, Budapest, Amman, Cairo and Tunisia. But it was living in Paris for a year that rekindled her fashion spark. That’s one of the reasons that I really got into fashion, because this year that I was in Paris really, you know, there was a flame in me for fashion and it just went on. unfortunately extinct because I never studied (and) couldn’t practice. Then when I lived that year in Paris, it rekindled this flame in me. Her latest spring / summer collection is called Immigrant. It is inspired by the sea and the transition of culture and traditions through ports and migrations. The collection consists of 26 ready-to-wear pieces in denim, the traditional Libyan fabric errda, silk tulle and cotton.

