Do you want to be an actor? Audition for ‘West Side Story’ at Tyler in May





I can hear it in my head now: “When you are a Jet, you are a Full Jet! of your first cigarette, your last days of death. West Side Story is one of the most beloved musicals of all time. And with good reason. Leonard Bernstein’s compelling score and Stephen Sondheim’s memorable lyrics are considered by experts to be among the best of all time. It’s definitely a show that I would love to see. You? Better yet – what if you were on the show? I am totally serious! Have you ever thought about going on stage? If it’s not you, maybe you know someone who has ‘audition for a role’ on their list of life aspirations. Either way, you have to start somewhere. Luckily, we have plenty of opportunities to “break a leg” here in East Texas. Now I understand if you think “I’ve never done anything like this before. I don’t know the first thing about an audition.” Well my friend, there is a first time for everything. Whether you are cast or not, the hearing experience in itself is rewarding and will make you more courageous. Believe me, I speak from experience. If you are in a role, you will have a lot of rehearsals to prepare for the shows. the Tyler’s Civic Theater organizes auditions of actors, dancers and singers on May 17 and 18, at 7 p.m., for the next musical show “West Side Story.” This is a “partial audition” which means that some actors will reprise the roles they played in 2020. The dates of the shows will be as follows: Thursday July 22, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Friday July 23, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday July 24, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday July 25, 2021, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday July 29, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Friday July 30, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday July 31, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday August 1, 2021, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday August 5, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Friday August 6, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday August 7, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday August 8, 2021, 2:30 p.m. Ready to learn a little more? Get details about the show, auditions, and even ticket information here . Let me know if you go, I would love to come and see your big debut! WATCH: The most anticipated movies of 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos