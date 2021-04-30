Bollywood dialogues that describe 2021





At the end of 2020, many of us heaved a sigh of relief. With the number of Covid-19 cases declining in India, we were convinced that the bad parts were mostly over. Goa was raging on New Years Eve, restaurants and bars were hosting limited capacity events again, and a semblance of normalcy seemed to loom in the air. Reduced to 4 months in 2021 and faced one of the deepest infrastructure collapses in the world with almost 4 lakh of new infections per day. Where does misery really end? As scar images flood our timeline and social media transforms into a helpline for the needy, it seems the country and its young people are living in a haze. Our lives are blocked, there are people dying and pretty scary it looks like it’s not going to go away yet. Just as we were determining the rules for the new normal, we were back lock mode. It looks like 2021 is a bad and bad flashback to 2020 and it wasn’t down in any capacity. This year there is fatigue, heartache burnout and a complete deterioration in mental health on all fronts. In a way, our cinema has preceded us in listing the emotions we have been facing lately. Here are some Bollywood film dialogues which perfectly capture our feelings about 2021. 1. This grief does not stop. – Masaan

Image Credit: Phantom Films 2. Isse badi saza bhi kya hogi ki jaan bhi nikal li aur zinda bhi na choda. – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela 3. Maarenge nahi, keh ke lunga. – Wasseypur Gangs

Image Credit: Anurag Kashyap Films 4. Kisi ko itna mat darao ki dar hi khatam ho jaye. – Mary kom 5. Ab simple paas khushiyan nahi, sirf gham hi gham hai … ab simple paas connexion ki bheed nahi, sirf akelapan hai. – Raaz 3

Image Credit: Vishesh Films 6. Jahan ‘kh’ se khush hokar jeena chahiye wahan ‘kh’ se itne khamosh baithe ho … arre ‘kh’ se itne khoye khoye ho … ki pata hi nahi chalta ki aap ghar pe ho. – Devdas 7. Jab dil tootta hai toh uska asar seedha dimag by hota hai. – Andaz apna apna

Image Credit: Vinay Pictures 8. Aankhen khuli rakhon toh aansoon bhi kaale… aur bandh karoon toh sapne bhi kaale. – Once upon a time in Mumbai 9. Apne hi desh mein mehmaan bankar koi khush kaise ho sakta hai. – Every two! India

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films 11. Dhuk toh muft mein milte hai … lekin sukh ki keemat toh deni hi padti hai. – Chori Chori Chupke Chupke 12. Hamare ghav bahut gehre hai … woh itni aasani se nahin bharne waale. – Sarfarosh

Image Credit: Cinematt Pictures 13. Kitna bhi bhaag lo … gham, yaadein aur karza peecha nahi chhodte. – Dil Maange More Main image credit: Yash Raj Films + Phantom Films

