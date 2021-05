Theater Talk: actor Rick Lattimer on dystopian FOXFINDER in New Phoenix and his favorite roles

British playwright Dawn King’s contemporary play FOXFINDER is available to stream from the New Phoenix Theater and tells the dystopian tale of paranoia and fear of an invisible enemy. Actor Rick Lattimer sees strong parallels with the Q-Anon phenomenon that fueled the paranoia that led to the Jan.6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. This week’s theater talk (04/30/2021) with Rick Lattimer on FOXFINDER Presented via Vimeo by the New Phoenix Theater,

https://www.newphoenixtheatre.org/

Where it was filmed there are four more FOXFINDER screenings by British playwright Dawn King, directed by Mike Doben: Friday and Saturday April 30 and May 1 and May 7 and 8. ticket sold just for the day of the performance. The link is usually sent around 5 p.m. and you only have that night to watch the show, like in a regular race. This system day was stipulated in the London gaming agent’s contract. The run time is well under 2 hours. THE STORY: Agricultural quotas are not respected and some of the most obvious reasons, such as flooding, are dismissed. This year’s missed quota could be next year’s meltdown. To prevent the impending demise of England’s agricultural economy, the government sent Foxfinders to find and eliminate the named cause of the fox problem. Does that sound absurd? The very lack of evidence (no one has seen a fox, or heard a fox, or seen fox tracks – neither the farmers, nor the Foxfinders themselves) is just proof of the fox’s cunning and subtle ways. In fact, denying that the foxes are on your farm just means that you are a collaborator and that they have you under their power. And so we meet Judith and Samuel Covey (Stefanie Warnick and Rick Lattimer) who have failed to meet harvest goals and now, following a disturbing letter, must feed and house a trained Foxfinder, William Bloor (Zach Thomas). as he begins his investigation. As Judith tries to discuss the situation with her husband, Samuel begins to behave more and more like a believer in Q-Anon himself. Will her friendly neighbor Sarah (Rachel Buchanan) shed some light or will she succumb to paranoia as well? This is not new territory for Dawn King, who adapted Aldous Huxleys BRAVE NEW WORLD for the stage, created what has been described as “an immersive rave” called DYSTOPIA987, and has a game called CIPHERS described by The Guardian as an ingenious thriller about spies, surveillance and duplicity. And this is not new territory for Mike Doben who led the dystopian MERCURY FUR as well as FARENHEIT451. Doben also likes to use the same actors and performs well from them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos