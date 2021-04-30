‘Pose’ leads red carpet comeback with New York premiere





In what Hollywood hopes is a sign that live events are finally on the rebound, FX and 20th Television kicked off the third and final season of “Pose” with a red carpet premiere Thursday night in New York City. The event was held indoors at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center. The 200-foot social distancing mat included transparent plastic barriers between photographers. Journalists conducting interviews were spaced about six feet apart. Talent and journalists were four feet apart. The carpet itself was light blue and speckled with sparkles. Walking on the carpet were stars “Pose” Mr. J. Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Dyllon burnside, Curiel of the angel Bismark, Sandra Bernhard and Jason Rodriguez and Angelica Ross. Co-creators of series Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and Steven canals were also present, as were the guest stars of season 3 Jeremy Pope, Jeremy mcclain and Or praise. The significance of “Pose,” which takes place in the ballroom competition world of the 1980s, as a groundbreaking period drama that opened so many doors for trans actors, creative talent, and the team, was a priority for the stars as they returned in cautious-and-rehearsal mode. “The legacy of ‘Pose’ is just that exuberant lives finally have their chance and staple in industry and in the action realm and making sure there is more open space.” , said Rodriguez. Variety. “I never thought in a million years of a girl like me from Newark, New Jersey, who struggled, who didn’t have a chance to finally get it and solidify it with. a great season. That’s what it means. “ There were some surprising moments during the actors and producers’ remarks before the screening. Janet MockExecutive Producer, Writer and Director, “Pose,” took the stage with breathtaking remarks about the series and her personal and professional relationships with the cast members and producers that created difficult times for the guests of honor. . On the one hand, Mock complained about his compensation for his work on the series. “I want to be paid better,” she says. “Why am I making $ 40,000 per episode, eh?” Do you know who the fuck I am? While executive producer and co-creator Ryan Murphy, who was in the audience, doesn’t negotiate salaries, he is said to have been instrumental in helping Mock secure his lucrative deal with Netflix. Mock further complained about the quality of the first two episodes of “Pose” which she said were written by men. She made a quick call and response with Murphy, saying they had to “bring the girls to help her”. When she asked Murphy who brought the “girls,” Murphy replied, “I did.” The screening was limited to 100 guests inside the theater (at 10% capacity). Participants were to undergo a COVID test in the days leading up to the premiere and a temperature check upon arrival at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Season 3 of “Pose” premieres May 2 on FX. (Pictured: Mj Rodriguez)







