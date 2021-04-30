Michaela Coel supports the women who have spoken about Noel Clarke

Allegations of explosive sexual misconduct and harassment against ‘Bulletproof’ actor Noel Clarke have sent shock waves through UK industry, with anger, sadness and in some cases relief expressed by prominent figures responding to a The Guardian’s bombed-out investigation released Thursday evening.

“I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel was among the first high profile figures to respond. The actor released a statement on the allegations against Noel Clarke on Friday morning.

“I am here to support great support for the 20 brave women who have stepped forward; those who shared their identity with us, but also those who preferred to use a pseudonym; the mental hurdles a black woman must overcome to do such a thing as revealing her identity in an account of rape or bullying by someone within our own community can sometimes be too much. Coel said.

“It takes a lot of force to talk about these incidents because some call them ‘gray areas’. These are however far from gray. These behaviors are unprofessional, violent and can irreparably destroy a person’s perception of themselves, their place in the world and their career. I shared to show solidarity, to express my belief in them and to be with them in their outrage.

Coel goes on to applaud the Guardian and its reporters.

The outlet on Thursday revealed in a full investigation numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and intimidation by BAFTA-winning actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke, who denied all of the numerous allegations except a. BAFTA has since suspended its membership and rewards.

Elsewhere, Times Up UK also issued a statement on the matter.

“Times Up UK is live and alert to the types of behavior and alleged serious misconduct raised in The Guardian regarding Noel Clarke, behaviors that have not been controlled for so long, behaviors that have attacked young talent, in particular when they are most vulnerable, ”the organization said.

“It is this type of predatory behavior, so prevalent in the industry, that has led Times Up UK, together with our industry partners, to develop a set of safety guidelines to help people working in entertainment understand what ‘They have rights, they have rights to auditions, they have the right to film intimate scenes, and they have the right to report sexual harassment and misconduct, without prejudice or fear. “

Alongside Coel, other actors like “Skins” star Kaya Scodelario also didn’t hesitate to respond to the allegations, and particularly took issue with the nude auditions that allegedly took place on Clarke’s productions.

“I auditioned for a job a few years ago,” tweeted “Skins” actor Kaya Scodelario. “He said ‘she just needs to come in. Take off her clothes and that’s it.’ I was terrified. Luckily I have an agent who quickly said there was no way this was going to happen. It was a great movie. A great director. A great ‘opportunity’. “

“Just in case anyone needs to be called back as a result of today’s allegations, not only should sexual harassment and abuse never be tolerated, there is absolutely no artistic reason for it. ask anyone to do a #nakedaudition, ”tweeted Women in Film & TV UK chair Liz Tucker.

Meanwhile, the creative industries union Bectu released a statement about the allegations against Clarke in a series of tweets. “The allegations in The Guardian tonight regarding Noel Clarke are extremely serious,” Bectu said. “It takes a lot of courage to speak out and these women have our solidarity.”

“We welcome Bafta’s suspension of Noel Clarke, but that cannot be the end of the matter and the allegations must be investigated urgently with lessons learned for the entire industry.”

“Abuse of power is never acceptable and the industry must be clear and swift in responding to well-founded complaints. We are urgently looking for a meeting with Bafta, ”concluded Bectu.

“The best kept secret in the UK film industry for years! When in doubt, trust me, it’s true. Why would 20 women go through their traumas to bring down an actor who isn’t even a household name? He’s a #stoppable #noelclarke sexual predator, ”Line of Duty actor Christina Chong tweeted.

Author Zoe Margolis tweeted, “Why do men always do this to the women they work with? The UK film industry needs a #MeToo wake-up call to keep these predatory men from operating in plain sight. No excuses: time is up for this shit. “

“The sheer AMOUNT of women affected and the HUGE number of allegations of sexual abuse, harassment and bullying in this article on Clarke are so shocking. My God. My fucking GOD, ”Margolis added.

“There will be more, you know. There are always more. When women see other women being brave and speaking their truths, they gain confidence to show off too. Send solidarity to all women: I believe you – because, like many of us, I have also been you, ”said Margolis.

“For real, I congratulate the courageous women who spoke out. It couldn’t have been easy at all given the intimidation, coercion and threats. My Lord, ”tweeted Candice Carty-Williams, bestselling author of“ Queenie ”.

“I’m so upset about this,” tweeted a reporter and Variety contributor Hanna Ines Flint. “I have always supported Noel Clarke, for what he stood for and what he contributed. I am so disappointed. Love to women who have shared their truth.