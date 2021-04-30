Bollywood stars help coordinate India Covid response following backlash against celebrities who left for Maldives





Some Bollywood stars are now actively participating in the fight against the terrible second wave of Covid-19 in India after other celebrities faced a backlash for escaping to the Maldives during the crisis. Actor Alia Bhatt, who has been the subject of fan criticism for her trip to the island, has now temporarily turned her Instagram profile into a Covid helpline in collaboration with Indian journalist Faye DSouza . the Gully Boy The actor has posted the government Covid hotline numbers for various states on his profile. She wrote: It is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are needed today. We are limited in what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our part to identify and amplify relevant information. I am happy to work with Faye DSouza, who helps us identify the information and we will both amplify in the best possible way. We hope this helps you. Be careful and stay safe. she wrote. advised Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who also faced the backlash from fans on their trip to the Maldives, recently encouraged their supporters to get the shot. Patani wrote on Instagram: Guys, we can all do a little game to protect our homeland. Lets get vaccinated. Other Bollywood stars living in India and abroad have also shown immense support for the relief movement. The white tiger actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas organized a Covid fundraiser in collaboration with GiveIndia. More than 6,000 supporters have already helped to collect more than 200,000 in one day. Padman actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna donated to the Annada Foundation providing meals to families affected by the pandemic in addition to donating 100 oxygen concentrators. In addition, actor Salman Khans Being Human Foundation launched a food truck that provides meals to frontline workers and police in Mumbai. Actor Sonu Sood transports sick patients, supplies them with medicine and distributes blood plasma to them while encouraging people to get vaccinated. He wrote in a post: The speed at which we receive requests across the country. Do my best to reach everyone. Everyone … Please go ahead. We need more helping hands. Do your best to the best of your ability, Other Bollywood actors who are arranging and amplifying the resources are Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Ayushmann Khurrana. Earlier this month, wealthier Indians reportedly paid tens of thousands of pounds by chartering private jets to flee the country amid a crushing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a rush to reach the UK before adding India to a list of Red List countries requiring hotel quarantine, at least eight private jets were chartered to make the nine-hour trip, according to Time. He said the planes would have cost up to 100,000 each to charter, and one of them showed up in Britain just 45 minutes before the red list deadline.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos