Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey returns to HBO for landmark series





Game of thrones Star Lena Headey set to reunite with HBO for new round of Watergate scandals The plumbers of the White House. The actress starred in the network’s fantasy epic as Cersei Lannister between 2011 and 2019, and is expected to take on the role of Dorothy Hunt on the upcoming show. Headey joins Solo: A Star Wars Story and Venom‘s Woody Harrelson, the Star wars Domhnall Gleeson and the sequel to the trilogy Leftovers’ (and Star Wars: The Last Jedis) Justin Theroux in five parts. Getty Images The plumbers of the White House tells the story of how the Watergate brains of former US President Richard Nixon, E Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally brought about the end of his presidency through their efforts to hold him down in power. Headey’s character is the wife of E Howard Hunt, an active CIA asset who attempts to keep her family (including their four children) together, while also getting caught up in her husband’s misadventures. Along with the drama, the actress recently landed another TV role in the sci-fi thriller series AMC and Spectrum Originals. Beacon 23, which will see her play a lonely person trapped in space. She will also appear in a new movie thriller. Milkshakes with powder alongside Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett. STX Movies Related: Game of thrones‘ Dragon house Photos from set reveal Matt Smith’s Targaryen makeover Meanwhile, in 2019, Headey opened up about Cersei’s death to Game of thrones, admitting that his reaction was initially “mixed”. “(But) the more we talked about it, the more it felt like the perfect ending for her,” she added. “They were born together and now they are leaving together. “I think the important thing is that Jaime has a chance to break free [with Brienne] and eventually freed himself from Cersei. I think the biggest surprise is that he came back for her. “ Game of thrones are available on DVD and Blu-ray. Spin off Dragon house is filming. Game of Thrones Seasons 1-8 – The Complete Series [DVD] [2019] HBO / Warner Home Video

