Rita Ora Shares New Take on Bang Bang with Amazon Original | Entertainment





Rita Ora released a stripped down version of “Bang Bang”. The hitmaker ‘Anywhere’ teamed up with Amazon Original for an exclusive rendition of the song and a video of his performance at Sydney’s iconic State Theater. Rita said: “Playing ‘Bang Bang’ live was a great experience. Instead of a remix I really wanted to do an alternate and contrasting version of this track. I loved bringing it down to a very raw and raw form. Hope you love this version of ‘Bang Bang’ which I performed in the iconic Sydney State Theater and I’m delighted to share it today only on Amazon Music. “ “Bang Bang” was originally featured on Rita’s EP “Bang” with Imanbek. In a statement about the EP, she said, “I’m always looking to develop creative connections with other artists. It’s amazing how technology has allowed our connection to shine through. “Music is truly a universal language, and this EP is proof that the creative process has the power to transcend any obstacle that separates us.” His collaborator Imanbek added: “It was really fun working with the project in such a creative way. The project brought us together not only creatively but personally and it was a great experience.” Meanwhile, Rita previously explained that she wanted to “come face to face” with “a little bit of a challenge” on her third album, revealing that fans can expect an entirely different experience on her follow-up to ‘Phoenix ‘in 2018. she wanted to experiment. She said, “People come to studio sessions from all over the world. I’ve been working on this for two years on and off. I have plans for this third album to be something I’ve never done before. and I really want to experiment and come face to face with a little challenge. So there are writers I’ve never worked with before and live instrumentation. “ Listen to “Bang Bang” on Amazon Music’s Acoustic Chill Playlist.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos