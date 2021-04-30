Bollywood stars mourn the death of feminist icon Shooter Dadi







Chandra Tomar with Taapsee Pannu in her house in the village of Johri.

Image Credit: Provided

Chandro Tomar, Indian champion shooter and women’s rights activist, affectionately referred to as Shooter Dadi and who inspired star Bollywood biopic ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, died in India after her battle with COVID-19 on April 30 in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, 90-year-old Tomar died at Anand Hospital in Meerut after suffering breathing problems earlier this week. She tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital. Tomar took the set after turning 60, inspiring millions of women to pursue their dreams at any point in their lives. She was the symbol of breaking patriarchy and pushing boundaries as a woman who yearned to make her dreams come true. Bollywood actors including Bhumi Pednekar – who played Chandro Tomar in the Tomars biopic – Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar have taken to Twitter to express their grief. Shooter Dadi, who may look like a traditional stout grandmother, has won over 30 national championships and is known for her deadly aim. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who brought her eventful and inspiring life to the big screen, wrote: We will miss you so much. Pednekar posted a series of images showing their deep connection and camaraderie. Devastated by the news of the disappearance of Chandro Dadis. Looks like part of me is gone. She made her own rules and paved the way for many girls to find their dream. Condolences to the family. I’m lucky to know her and to be her, says Pednekar, Pannu, who also played Tomars, another sister and a shooting buddy in the film, also called Chandro Tomar the cutest rockstar. Image Credit: Provided

For inspiration, you will always be. You will live forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar. Peace be with you, Pannu tweeted, with a picture of them together. Actor Akshay Kumar also took to his Twitter to pay tribute to Tomar. He claimed he had never met her, but enjoyed their interactions on social media. Actor Randeep Hooda has expressed his disappointment at not being able to meet her in person. He took to his Twitter claiming that due to COVID-19 a program where they could have met in person had been postponed due to the pandemic. Tomar is often considered one of the oldest snipers in the world. She led by example and painted a picture of strength and resilience for women around the world when she picked up a gun at the age of 60. The adage that “age is just a number” fits Tomar well as she rose to fame and success at an unorthodox age. . Earlier today, an Indian journalist made the mistake of tweeting about her untimely death. Even though Tomar was having trouble breathing, she joked about why everyone was in a hurry to declare her dead. She has often been profiled around the world and has gained worldwide attention for her fiery nature and sharp shooting skills. Chandra Tomar trains with her air pistol in her village of Johri

Image Credit: NYT

Folklore has it that the aging Tomar sisters accidentally picked up a gun, when a younger family member expressed interest in enrolling at a newly built shooting range in their village in Uttar Pradesh. Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar



