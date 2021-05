Sky Halts Work With ‘Bulletproof’ Actor Noel Clarke – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Sky, owned by Comcast, has ceased all work with Noel Clarke on season 4 of the crime drama Armored and other developments after The Guardian published explosive allegations about the British actor. A Sky spokesperson said: “Sky opposes all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegation of this nature extremely seriously. With immediate effect, we have terminated Noel Clarke’s participation in any future Sky production. “ The British producer behind the series, Vertigo Films, has also launched an investigation to establish a clearer picture of Clarke’s conduct on Armored, although Sky and Vertigo have not been made aware of any inappropriate behavior. A spokesperson for Vertigo said: “We are devastated to hear these allegations and have launched an urgent investigation to find out if there are any that apply to productions by Vertigo Films. Our immediate concern is for any cast or team that may have had a negative experience on set. Related story Ashley Walters and Michaela Coel, co-star of Noel Clarke, comment on allegations of misconduct; More reactions “We have strong procedures in place for reporting incidents, including the ability to raise issues anonymously. And while no issues have been reported to us, we stand ready to support anyone who has had a negative experience on the show and encourage you to come forward with confidence. With immediate effect, Noel Clarke is withdrawn from all Vertigo Films production. “ The Guardian released love at first sight of a story Thursday night about Clarke, in which 20 women made allegations of misconduct against the Armored and Adulthood actor. The deeply reported investigation presents various accusations – some of taped women – of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, taking and sharing sexually explicit photos and videos, and bullying. Clarke categorically denies the allegations and his lawyers sent the Guardian a 29-page letter refuting each claim, in which he admitted to apologizing to former colleague Helen Atherton for making “many” comments about her butt. He told the newspaper: “If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against any false allegations. “ Although Sky has suspended work with Clarke, Deadline understands the broadcaster will explore ways to make Season 4 of Armored without the star. It stays early and is unlikely to be easy, given that Clarke’s camaraderie with Ashley Walters is important to the success of the series. Sky isn’t the only UK broadcaster to make a decision on a Clarke series. ITV faces a more immediate dilemma over whether to air the final episode of its five-part crime drama tonight Point of view, which is titled by Clarke. Deadline has contacted ITV for comment. Deadline understands that Point of view Banijay-owned producer Tiger Aspect was not made aware of any allegations of misconduct while Clarke recorded the surveillance series.







