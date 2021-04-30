WarnerMedia CEOs’ Hollywood Movies Game Pays Off at Box Office

WarnerMedia’s film studio is in contention for its sixth straight U.S. box office victory this weekend, marking a victory lap for CEO Jason Kilar after a combative first year at the helm of the media giant.

Kilar, now 50, took over as head of WarnerMedia on May 1 of last year – in the midst of a pandemic – and embarked on a series of bold and sometimes painful steps. He chaired a reshuffle of AT&T Inc., which has led to thousands of job cuts, and has put the new streaming service HBO Max at the center of its concerns.

Its more A surprising decision came late last year, when Kilar announced plans to release every movie from the Warner Bros. slate. on HBO Max at the same time it hit theaters. The move shattered the so-called theatrical showcase and outraged many in Hollywood, including famed director and longtime Warner Bros. partner Christopher Nolan. For theater chains, the fear was keeping theaters empty at a time when they most needed to regain the trust of moviegoers.

But then a funny thing happened: Even though they were available to watch at home, the Warner Bros. movies. have become the most popular ticket in theaters. While movie attendance and income is still well below pre-pandemic levels, movies such as “Godzilla vs. Kong ”and“ Mortal Kombat ”showed that the cinematic experience is not dead.

Kilar has become less of an outcast in the theater industry and something closer to a savior.

“It looks like the industry is, frankly, where we were last fall,” Kilar said in an interview with Bloomberg Television last week. “It’s nice to see.”

Indeed, the “Godzilla vs. Kong ”surprised analysts with $ 32 million in domestic ticket sales in its first weekend, and last week’s“ Mortal Kombat ”, a 1992 video game-based action flick, grossed $ 22.5 million, beating Boxoffice Pro’s estimate of $ 19 million.

The idea was simple: make the most of a bad situation and use those movies to boost HBO Max, a relatively late – and expensive – comer in the streaming wars.

When AT&T hired Kilar to head WarnerMedia, it marked a change for a company steeped in traditional media organizations like HBO and CNN. Kilar was the founding CEO of online TV platform Hulu and a former executive at Amazon.com Inc. With its deep roots in streaming, it was a clear sign that HBO Max would be a priority.

WarnerMedia tested the hybrid approach – releasing movies in theaters and streaming at the same time – with “Wonder Woman 1984,” which debuted on Christmas Day 2020. This followed an attempted release of a another potential blockbuster, Nolan’s ‘Tenet’, Just in Theaters. With the pandemic raging, he has struggled to find an audience.

Still, it came as a shock when Kilar chose the hybrid strategy for its entire 2021 film lineup.

“Change is difficult, and we understand that,” he said. “We had the conviction in this decision because it was a decision that had a unique set of circumstances, obviously with the pandemic.”

And ultimately, it was about keeping viewers happy, Kilar said. “It started and ended with the fan,” he said. “So we do Feel well in the decision.

But even with the receipts at the box office, the theaters are not yet clear. The three biggest movie chains will remain at risk if showing new movies becomes the norm, S&P Global Ratings said in a report released Thursday.

“All three exhibitors have taken on costly debts to get through the pandemic and are now dependent on the world returning as it was,” said Scott Zari, analyst at S&P. “Studios may have other ideas.”

Impact monitoring

It’s hard to measure the effect of the hybrid movie strategy on HBO Max subscriptions, but they have soared faster than analysts predicted. In the last quarter, AT&T added 2.7 million US subscribers to HBO – a figure that combines its HBO cable network and HBO Max users – for a total of 44.2 million. It aims to have 67 to 70 million worldwide by the end of 2021.

And the company is now looking to broaden the appeal of HBO Max with an ad-supported version that costs less. The main platform is priced at $ 15 per month, and the new version is cheaper would have be $ 10 when it releases in June.

After “Godzilla vs. Kong ”debuted on March 31, HBO Max saw a surge in users launching the app, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of Apptopia data. He was also boosted by the March 18 streaming release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” a revamped version of a movie that debuted in theaters in 2017.

Warner Bros. ‘ “Mortal Kombat” could lead the box office this weekend for a second consecutive No.1 – but only if he can fend off a surprisingly strong performance of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train”, an animated film from Japan that set records in its home country .

‘Just enough’

It’s harder to gauge what constitutes a blockbuster movie these days, especially since the streaming data isn’t very transparent, said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice Pro. But it looks like the Warner Bros. movies were essential in helping besieged theaters get out, he said.

“Some theaters opened since last fall may not have had the ‘just enough to survive’ level of activity without the Warner Bros. movies,” Robbins said.

WarnerMedia plans to continue the hybrid plan until 2022, but some of its biggest films will receive exclusive cinematic release for 45 days. In the past, theaters had exclusive rights to new films for until three months.

“It ended up being a great experience,” said Robbins. The 45-day approach provides “a certain re-commitment to the cinematic experience, which has made so many films and franchises what they are today.”

This week’s Oscars highlighted the challenges studios face as they try to bring their films back to theaters. Oscar-winning films usually get a boost after the ceremony, but this year’s winners were mostly smaller films – mostly viewed online – and record ratings suggested most viewers were not invested in it.

“It’s a very long journey we’re on, and I think it’s going to be measured in decades, not months,” Kilar said.