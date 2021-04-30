After more than a year of closures, Disneyland reopens today





ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 26: In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, a view of sleeping … [+] The Disneyland Park Beauty Castle lit up during a special live-streaming moment to welcome the cast members back to the resort on April 26, 2021 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The Disneyland Resort theme parks will reopen on Friday, April 30, 2021

Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Land Resort has been closed for more than a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it’s finally time for the original Walt Disneys theme park to reopen to guests today. While things at Disneyland Resort may look a little different, including social distancing markers on the floor, limited tables in restaurants, and masks worn by cast members and guests, Disney fans are looking forward to it. that the doors of Disneyland be opened again. Over the past year, Disneyland has lost billions of dollars in the Parks, Experiences and Products division. In the latest earnings call, Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said park closures due to coronavirus cost the division an estimated $ 2.6 billion in lost operating income . The reopening of the two theme parks, some resort hotels and more options in the Downtown Disney District will bring more customers and, in turn, money to Disney through the sale of rooms, tickets, of goods, food and drink and parking. The impact on Disney’s bottom line may not be felt for a while, but the impact is likely to be big with such pent-up demand for travel. ANAHEIM, CA – April 11: General views of Disneyland, which reopened to customers on April 30, the … [+] April 11, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images)

GC Images

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> As of late last year, the Downtown Disney District has been operating at a limited capacity with restaurants and shops, and many days are filling up with people trying to get their Disney fix. The shopping and entertainment district expanded to Disney California Adventure, where guests could shop and eat at some of the theme park’s most iconic locations. Disney’s demand was also met when the theme park giant launched the A Taste of Disney experience where visitors could head to Disney California Adventure to eat iconic Disney treats and see favorite Disney characters. With the reopening of the gates of Disneyland, theme park visitors may experience even more than they have been able to experience in the past few months, but are already acclimated to some of the changes that are underway in the parks. Disneyland implements a theme park reservation system just like in Walt Disney World, but only residents of California can visit the park at this time. Even though some theme park fans are upset that Disneyland only leaves state residents inside the parks, that’s not bad news for Disneyland. Unlike Walt Disney World, the majority of annual Disneyland pass holders are residents of California. In fact, a recent estimate of Theme entertainment association estimated that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure attract approximately 28.6 million visitors per year and that pass holders account for 14.3 million of those visits. ANAHEIM, CA – April 11: General views of Mickey and Minnie greeting park visitors at Disney’s … [+] California Adventure Park on April 11, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images)

GC Images

The reopening of Disneyland not only affects people inside Disneyland security gates, it also affects surrounding businesses in Anaheim. Hotels, restaurants and small tourist destinations rely on Disneyland to be open to make money for their business. Anaheim has lost millions of dollars in tourists over the past year, and many businesses have had to shut down for good. Reopening Disneyland, even if it’s only for California residents to begin, will instantly inject much-needed cash into small businesses that have struggled to survive. Disneyland is a beacon of hope on the horizon for many people. Opening again today shows that even though the coronavirus has taken so much, being able to experience Disneyland again will help, in Walt Disney’s words, relive fond memories of the past and relish the challenge and promise of the to come up.

