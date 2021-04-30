Belgian cultural venues will defy interior ban, reopen illegally | Entertainment





By SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) Dozens of cinemas, theaters and other venues in Belgium are defying government orders and reopening on Friday to protest the continued closure of cultural activities in the country. After more than six months without revenue, site owners say Belgium’s ongoing ban on indoor cultural events is proof of unacceptable unequal treatment their industry experienced during the coronavirus pandemic. There is no evidence that culture should take second place to supermarkets, zoos or any other activity that generates social contact, said the owners participating in Still Standing For Culture, an activism collective. The health situation does not explain why the fate of cultural venues has been systematically ignored for months, nor why new conditions are taken from the hat of governments when their reopening is finally discussed. The Belgian authorities are organizing test events but have not yet given the green light to the sites and their employees to reopen. The federal government has said indoor cultural events could resume from May 8 with a maximum of 50 people wearing masks. He said the public will only be allowed to reach a high of 200 in June if the rate of infections slows down. But Still Standing for Culture said some venues plan to reopen from Friday while following health protocols issued by federal authorities to ensure the safety of performers and attendees.

