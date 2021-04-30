See all the finalists for Best Artist :: WRAL.com

Connect with us

CNN – The 2021 Billboard Music Awards finalists were revealed on Thursday.

The Weeknd leads with nods in 16 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

The ceremony will air live Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Below is a list of finalists in top artist categories. Click here for the full list of nominated songs and albums.

Best artist

Duck

WRLD juice

Pop smoke

Taylor Swift

The weekend

Best New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja cat

Jack harlow

Pop smoke

Rod wave

Best Male Artist

Duck

WRLD juice

Lil baby

Pop smoke

The weekend

Best Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo / Group

AC DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Brown 5

Top Billboard Artist 200

Duck

WRLD juice

Pop smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Duck

Dua Lipa

Pop smoke

The weekend

Best Streaming Song Artist

DaBaby

Duck

Lil baby

Pop smoke

The weekend

Best Artist in Song Sales

Justin bieber

BTS

Megan Thee stallion

Morgan wallen

The weekend

Best Radio Song Artist

Justin bieber

Lewis capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The weekend

Best Social Artist (voted by fans)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Best R&B Artist

Jhen aiko

Justin bieber

Chris Brown

Doja cat

The weekend

Best Male R&B Artist

Justin bieber

Chris Brown

The weekend

Best Female R&B Artist

Jhen aiko

Doja cat

UPS

Best Rap Artist

DaBaby

Duck

WRLD juice

Lil baby

Pop smoke

Best Male Rap Artist

WRLD juice

Lil baby

Pop smoke

Best Female Rap Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee stallion

Saweetie

Best Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane brown

Luke combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan wallen

Best Country Male Artist

Luke combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan wallen

Best Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo / Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

Best rock artist

AC DC

AJR

Five finger punch

Kelly machine gun

twenty-one pilots

Best Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Latin Male Artist

Bad bunny

J. Balvin

Ozuna

Best Latin Female Artist

Becky g

Karol G

Rosala

Top Duo / Latin Group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga

Armed link

The two carnales

Best Dance / Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf table

Best Christian Artist

Casting crowns

Elevation worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach williams

Best Gospel Artist

Kirk franklin

Koryn hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City music

Kanye west

