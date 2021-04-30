Entertainment
See all the finalists for Best Artist :: WRAL.com
CNN – The 2021 Billboard Music Awards finalists were revealed on Thursday.
The Weeknd leads with nods in 16 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.
The ceremony will air live Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Below is a list of finalists in top artist categories. Click here for the full list of nominated songs and albums.
Best artist
Duck
WRLD juice
Pop smoke
Taylor Swift
The weekend
Best New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja cat
Jack harlow
Pop smoke
Rod wave
Best Male Artist
Duck
WRLD juice
Lil baby
Pop smoke
The weekend
Best Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo / Group
AC DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Brown 5
Top Billboard Artist 200
Duck
WRLD juice
Pop smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Duck
Dua Lipa
Pop smoke
The weekend
Best Streaming Song Artist
DaBaby
Duck
Lil baby
Pop smoke
The weekend
Best Artist in Song Sales
Justin bieber
BTS
Megan Thee stallion
Morgan wallen
The weekend
Best Radio Song Artist
Justin bieber
Lewis capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The weekend
Best Social Artist (voted by fans)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Best R&B Artist
Jhen aiko
Justin bieber
Chris Brown
Doja cat
The weekend
Best Male R&B Artist
Justin bieber
Chris Brown
The weekend
Best Female R&B Artist
Jhen aiko
Doja cat
UPS
Best Rap Artist
DaBaby
Duck
WRLD juice
Lil baby
Pop smoke
Best Male Rap Artist
WRLD juice
Lil baby
Pop smoke
Best Female Rap Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee stallion
Saweetie
Best Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane brown
Luke combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan wallen
Best Country Male Artist
Luke combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan wallen
Best Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo / Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
Best rock artist
AC DC
AJR
Five finger punch
Kelly machine gun
twenty-one pilots
Best Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Latin Male Artist
Bad bunny
J. Balvin
Ozuna
Best Latin Female Artist
Becky g
Karol G
Rosala
Top Duo / Latin Group
Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga
Armed link
The two carnales
Best Dance / Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf table
Best Christian Artist
Casting crowns
Elevation worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach williams
Best Gospel Artist
Kirk franklin
Koryn hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City music
Kanye west
