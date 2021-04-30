See all the finalists for Best Artist :: WRAL.com





– The 2021 Billboard Music Awards finalists were revealed on Thursday. The Weeknd leads with nods in 16 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist. The ceremony will air live Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Below is a list of finalists in top artist categories. Click here for the full list of nominated songs and albums. Best artist Duck WRLD juice Pop smoke Taylor Swift The weekend Best New Artist Gabby Barrett Doja cat Jack harlow Pop smoke Rod wave Best Male Artist Duck WRLD juice Lil baby Pop smoke The weekend Best Female Artist Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Dua Lipa Megan Thee stallion Taylor Swift Top Duo / Group AC DC AJR BTS Dan + Shay Brown 5 Top Billboard Artist 200 Duck WRLD juice Pop smoke Post Malone Taylor Swift Top Hot 100 Artist DaBaby Duck Dua Lipa Pop smoke The weekend Best Streaming Song Artist DaBaby Duck Lil baby Pop smoke The weekend Best Artist in Song Sales Justin bieber BTS Megan Thee stallion Morgan wallen The weekend Best Radio Song Artist Justin bieber Lewis capaldi Dua Lipa Harry Styles The weekend Best Social Artist (voted by fans) BLACKPINK BTS Ariana Grande SB19 Seventeen Best R&B Artist Jhen aiko Justin bieber Chris Brown Doja cat The weekend Best Male R&B Artist Justin bieber Chris Brown The weekend Best Female R&B Artist Jhen aiko Doja cat UPS Best Rap Artist DaBaby Duck WRLD juice Lil baby Pop smoke Best Male Rap Artist WRLD juice Lil baby Pop smoke Best Female Rap Artist Cardi B Megan Thee stallion Saweetie Best Country Artist Gabby Barrett Kane brown Luke combs Chris Stapleton Morgan wallen Best Country Male Artist Luke combs Chris Stapleton Morgan wallen Best Country Artist Gabby Barrett Maren Morris Carrie Underwood Top Country Duo / Group Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Maddie and Tae Best rock artist AC DC AJR Five finger punch Kelly machine gun twenty-one pilots Best Latin Artist Anuel AA Bad bunny J. Balvin Maluma Ozuna Best Latin Male Artist Bad bunny J. Balvin Ozuna Best Latin Female Artist Becky g Karol G Rosala Top Duo / Latin Group Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga Armed link The two carnales Best Dance / Electronic Artist The Chainsmokers Kygo Lady Gaga Marshmello Surf table Best Christian Artist Casting crowns Elevation worship for KING & COUNTRY Carrie Underwood Zach williams Best Gospel Artist Kirk franklin Koryn hawthorne Tasha Cobbs Leonard Maverick City music Kanye west

