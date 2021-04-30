Lady Gaga’s father happy that suspected dognappers have been arrested | Entertainment





Lady Gaga’s father hailed the arrest of his alleged dognappers as “fabulous news”. Hitman Shallow had two of his three French Bulldogs stolen in a horrific attack in February, in which assailants shot his dog walker Ryan Fischer four times in the chest before stealing the dogs and on Thursday (29.04.21), police revealed that they had apprehended five of them. suspects on a variety of charges. In response, Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, “This is fabulous news. I hope the Los Angeles DA won’t let them go. It took a while and I am proud of the police department who stuck to it Like I said, just hope the DA doesn’t let them go now. I’ll call my daughter. I’m sure she’ll be happy. “ Gaga’s dogs were brought to life after the incident when she offered a reward of $ 500,000 for their safe return, prompting Jennifer McBride to come forward and claim she found the dogs in an alley, but the woman is one of those arrested as an alleged accomplice after the initial crime, as well as on one count of receiving stolen property. According to LAPD, Harold White was also charged with an afterthought aiding and abetting and one count of possession of a firearm, while James Jackson, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley were each charged with one count of attempted murder. conspiracy to commit theft and second degree theft. Jackson also faces two other firearms charges, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and a criminal carrying a firearm concealed in a vehicle, and White faces one count of assault using the force capable of causing serious bodily injury. Detectives don’t believe the suspects – all of whom have Los Angeles gang connections – targeted Ryan because they knew he was walking Gaga’s dogs, but evidence suggests they were aware of the great breed value, which was their motivation. Ryan was shot while walking three dogs from Gagas, Miss Asia, Koji and Gustavo and during the attack Miss Asia fled from the scene while Koji and Gustavo were captured by the thieves. Miss Asia was then picked up and returned the same day, before Koji and Gustavo were found two days after the shooting.

