Top Celebrity Designers and their Art of Work Trust Bollywood





Home is where the heart is, they say. It is an extension of his personality and that is why we leave no stone unturned to give him the shape of our dreams. We are also inspired by the interior decoration carried out in the houses of the stars of Bollywood, whose credit goes to the great famous designers, which we often miss. Whether it’s designing our own abode or just for a feel-good factor, we find ourselves scrolling through pictures of the interior of the homes of our favorite Bollywood celebrities. Now that we are sitting at home, decorating and remodeling the house for both practical and aesthetic reasons has become one thing. This makes it all the more important for us to learn more about the spirits who participate in the design of the celebrity homes from which we draw inspiration. This article here is about the best celebrity designers as well as previews of their works in your favorite Bollywood star homes. Shabnam Gupta https://www.instagram.com/p/CM7OzSJJ1Z9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link The founder of The Orange Lane and Peacock Life needs no introduction. She creates a captivating vibrant aesthetic using lots of colors and textures. This award-winning interior designer has helped Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut and Rani Mukerji, among others, to extend their style into their home spaces. Richa Bahl https://www.instagram.com/p/B3B437Oldwl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link While most interior designers work on walls, furniture and complementary accessories, Richa Bahl works from upstairs. Its beautiful floors are works of art in themselves and they alone add to the visual layer of the space. His genius helped to exude warmth and character in the homes of Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranauts Mumbai. Ashiesh Shah | https://www.instagram.com/p/CMjGDJPpor4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Founder of Ashiesh Shah Architecture + Design, Ashiesh Shah is also a product designer. His designs are based on Wabi-Sabi, a Japanese concept that highlights the imperfections of his art. He has an array of Bollywood star homes under his roster, some of which are Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Meher Jesia, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Gauri Khan https://www.instagram.com/p/CM3_oFqnQLY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Gauri Khan is definitely a force to be reckoned with in the world of interior design. Luxury and sophistication are the two pillars of its signature style. Its flagship store in Mumbai houses its original designs as well as selections from international brands like Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren Home. She has worked at home as well as for Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. PS design https://www.instagram.com/p/COHNb-3JCo7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link If your home idea is minimalist with a touch of elegance and timeless appeal, your inspiration should come from the PS design led by Piyush Mehra and Priyanka P. Mehra. PS Design is a Mumbai-based architecture and interior design studio. They expanded their vision to include a list of celebrity houses like Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhijeet Sawant, and Monica Bedi, to name a few. Now when you scroll down a social media platform looking for home design inspiration, don’t forget to also check out their pages and thank these famous interior designers for the existing and widespread happiness. , king size!







