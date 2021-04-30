Entertainment
BAFTA suspends actor Noel Clarke’s award amid harassment allegations
LONDON The body that awards the UK equivalent of the Oscars has suspended a leading actor and director weeks after receiving one of its top awards, over charges of sexual assault, sexual harassment and harassment. intimidation of 20 women.
Producers, actresses and production assistants said the actor, Noel Clarke, secretly filmed auditions in which they were naked, groped or forcibly kissed them, and sent them unsolicited intimate footage. The testimonies were detailed in a long exposures published by The Guardian Thursday evening.
Mr Clarke, 45, grew up in London and established himself as an actor in the 2000s with the Doctor Who television series. He is well known in Britain as a filmmaker and performer for his trilogy The Hood, teenage life in West London, and the crime dramas Bulletproof and Viewpoint. His production company, Unstoppable film and television, has directed more than 10 films and television shows.
Mr Clarke has denied all charges through his lawyers, according to The Guardian, except for one episode in which he was accused of making inappropriate comments about a woman. He said he apologized later in this matter.
A spokesperson for artist management agency 42 M&P said it stopped representing Mr. Clarke in April. Further efforts to contact Mr. Clarke and his representatives were not immediately successful.
Allegations of sexual harassment in the film industry have spread in recent years following the revelations about Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times that sparked the #MeToo movement. Mr Clarke is one of the first leading actors to face such allegations in Britain.
In a statement provided to The Guardian, Mr Clarke said: In a 20-year career I have put inclusiveness and diversity at the forefront of my work and have never had a complaint against me .
If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize, Mr Clarke said, denying any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing, and dismissing the accusations are false.
Mr Clarke was recently honored by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, commonly known as BAFTA, with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at its annual ceremony earlier this month, although she was made aware of the charges by two weeks ago. ceremony.
The BAFTA said in a statement on Friday that within days of announcing the award to Mr Clarke, it received emails accusing him of sexual misconduct.
The allegations, the organization said, were either anonymous or second or third-hand accounts via intermediaries, adding that it would have responded differently if the testimony came directly from the accusers.
No name, time, date, production or other details were ever provided, BAFTA said. If the victims had been recorded as they did with The Guardian, the sentence would have been immediately suspended.
BAFTA, who had previously honored Mr. Clarke with his rising star award in 2009, said in a previous declaration, published shortly after the article was published, that he had suspended his award and academy membership immediately and until further notice.
The Guardian report cited nearly two dozen women in the film industry who said they had been subjected to a range of abuse, including unwanted physical contact, groping and forced kissing, as well as sexual behavior. unsolicited on the platter, including eight on the disk.
Norwegian film producer Synne Seltveit said Mr Clarke slapped her buttocks in 2015 and then sent an unwanted explicit sex photo. Actress Gina Powel said that Mr Clarke exposed herself to her in a car and later groped her in an elevator, also in 2015. Anna Avramenko, assistant director, said Mr Clarke forcibly kissed her on set in 2008 and tried again several times after the incident.
Helen Atherton, artistic director of Brotherhood, which is part of The Hood trilogy, said Mr Clarke violated standards for ethical filming of sex and nude scenes, including hiring an unprofessional actress to perform a scene in which private parts of her anatomy were visible.
In recent years, as television and film productions grapple with the implications of the #MeToo movement, intimacy coordinators are becoming a common presence on set. Their job is to make sure that the sex scenes don’t compromise or exploit the performers, and recent UK and Irish shows like Its a Sin and Normal People have featured intimacy coordinators among their team.
On screen, the intrigues of some recent British hits, like Sex Education and I May Destroy You, have revolved around questions of sexual consent.
British actress and writer Michaela Coel, who created I May Destroy You, in which she plays a young Londoner investigating her own rape, said in a statement that she supported the women who accused Mr Clarke.
It takes a lot of strength to talk about these incidents because some call them gray areas. They are far from gray, however, Ms Coel said.
These behaviors are unprofessional, violent and can irreparably destroy a person’s perception of themselves, their place in the world and their career.
In his speech at the BAFTA Awards this month, Mr Clarke, who is black, dedicated his award to the underrepresented, to everyone who sits at home and thinks they can do more.
This is especially for my young black boys and girls who never believed this could happen to them, Mr Clarke said.
He added: I hope people will see that I have tried to bring about changes in the industry.
The UK academy has been criticized on several occasions for its lack of diversity in its nominee roster and last year announced a series of changes to its nomination and awards process.
For this year’s awards, the 6,700 voting members of the BAFTAs had to take unconscious bias training and watch each nominated movie before they could vote for each category to deter voters from focusing on the hottest movies.
In Friday’s statement, BAFTA said it had asked individuals to present their accounts and identify themselves.
We very much regret that women felt unable to provide us with the kind of first-hand testimony that has now appeared in The Guardian, he said. If we had received this, we would never have presented the award to Noel Clarke.
