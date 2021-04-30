BAFTA suspends actor Noel Clarke’s award amid harassment allegations

LONDON The body that awards the UK equivalent of the Oscars has suspended a leading actor and director weeks after receiving one of its top awards, over charges of sexual assault, sexual harassment and harassment. intimidation of 20 women.

Producers, actresses and production assistants said the actor, Noel Clarke, secretly filmed auditions in which they were naked, groped or forcibly kissed them, and sent them unsolicited intimate footage. The testimonies were detailed in a long exposures published by The Guardian Thursday evening.

Mr Clarke, 45, grew up in London and established himself as an actor in the 2000s with the Doctor Who television series. He is well known in Britain as a filmmaker and performer for his trilogy The Hood, teenage life in West London, and the crime dramas Bulletproof and Viewpoint. His production company, Unstoppable film and television, has directed more than 10 films and television shows.

Mr Clarke has denied all charges through his lawyers, according to The Guardian, except for one episode in which he was accused of making inappropriate comments about a woman. He said he apologized later in this matter.