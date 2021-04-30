Harvey Weinstein’s extradition to California delayed





07:27 PDT 04/30/2021



through



Etan Vlessing





The jailed Hollywood mogul has appeared virtually at a hearing in upstate New York after being indicted in California on sexual assault charges.

The extradition of convicted Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to California to face sexual abuse charges has again been delayed due to red tape. Erie County Judge Kenneth Case said on Friday prosecutors in California could arrange for Weinstein’s transfer to Los Angeles within a month, unless another challenge from his lawyers is launched . Despite objections from Erie County District Attorney Colleen Curtin Gable, Norman Effman, representing Weinstein, said he intends to file another challenge to the California extradition process, which would require fixing another hearing date. Weinstein appeared via a virtual court hearing in Erie County, New York, at a state prison near Buffalo, where he is being held in ongoing extradition proceedings to return him to California . “I will wait for the papers from you, if you wish. Otherwise, the 30-day period has started, which will be until May 30,” Judge Case told the court. This indicated that California could make arrangements for Weinstein to be transferred to Los Angeles on May 30, a date that is likely to lapse in the event of another hearing. On April 12, at an earlier hearing, Effman first announced that Weinstein had been charged in California with sexual assault. But Effman has requested a delay in his extradition to California due to missing documents. Los Angeles prosecutors filed new documents on April 27 to speed up the court process. Friday’s hearing depended on whether Weinstein should merit another hearing to challenge his extradition to California, before a court order is issued. Mark Werksman, another of Weinstein’s attorneys who practically observed the last Los Angeles court hearing, released a statement from his client: “Harvey is keen to defend himself against these spurious accusations, but he won’t do so until after. have been subjected to a legal extradition procedure. “ Extradition proceedings involving prosecutors in California include an arrest warrant and a sealed indictment after grand jury proceedings. In California, Weinstein was charged with four counts of rape and sexual assault, which stem from charges by two women who say Weinstein attacked them at hotels in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013. The charges of Los Angeles face a sentence of up to 28. years in state prison. In New York City, Weinstein was convicted of committing a first and third degree indictable sex act.







