Pawan Kalyan’s legal drama becomes the biggest hit of his career

Vakeel Saab BO: Cinema becomes Pawan Kalyan’s greatest success | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab Movie To Stream On Amazon Prime From Tonight This film was the best of Pawan’s career so far with record collections He will next be seen in the remakes of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ayyappanum Koshiyum Everyone knows that Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Vakeel Saab releases on the Amazon Prime OTT platform today evening. Theaters have been closed due to second outbreak of COVID-19; the makers decided to go for an early OTT version for this hit movie. Vakeel Saab The film is directed by young filmmaker Venu Sriram and has Anjali, Anaya Nagella and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. Shruti Hassan tries out a cameo role that lasts 10 minutes in a flashback sequence. Well, now let’s take a look at the box office collections of the Vakeel Saab movie: Release Date: April 9, 2021 Collections at the counter: 135+ crores (approximately) Day 1: Rs 32.24 crore Day 2: Rs 10.74 crore Day 3: Rs 10.39 crore Day 4: Rs 4.19 crore Day 5: Rs 8.30 crore Day 6: Rs 4.83 crore Day 7: Rs 1.59 crore Day 8: Rs 1.12 crore Day 9: Rs 1-2 crore Day 10: The film crossed the 100 crore mark and established itself as the greatest blockbuster of Pawan Kalyan’s career. Pawan Kalyan tried out the role of a lawyer and fought for the three girls who were harassed by a spoiled child. He raises his voice against them and fights for justice. Even Prakash Raj was seen as the opposition lawyer impressed with his incredible screen presence. Pawan Kalyan will next be seen directing Krish Jagarlamudi and Harish Shankar. At the same time, he will also be part of the Malayalam hit. Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Well, Rana Daggubati will reprise the role of Prithviraj and Pawan will emulate the role of Biju Menon. Tentatively titled as the movie “PSPK Rana”, it is directed by Sagar K Chandra of acclaimed Appatlo Okadundevadu and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will produce the film under the Sithara Entertainments banner. 27 by Pawan Kalyane the film is titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Well, the recently released movement poster was totally fantastic. He has a picturesque view of the river and then slowly reveals the character of Pawan Kalyan. Pawan’s royal ‘Eagle’ badge, dagger, short knife, spear and golden bracelet made her look fantastic with a complete makeover. The film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is produced by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This film is made in 5 languages ​​Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a pan-Indian appeal. He has Nidhhi Aggerwal is the main actress while MM Keeravani will be in charge of the music department.







