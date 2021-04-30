Child actor of ‘The Rifleman’, Mousketeer was 75 – Deadline





Johnny Crawford, who found fame in the early 1950s as the original Mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club and even more success as the son of the main character of Chuck Connors in the Western 1959-1963 series The rifleman, died Thursday two years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and a recent battle with Covid-19. He was 75 years old. Crawford’s death was announced on his website. According to the Johnny Crawford Legacy website maintained by his family and friends, the “passed away peacefully” last night with his wife Charlotte by his side. “Unfortunately, Johnny was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and he lived in a memory care residence before he contracted COVID-19 and then pneumonia,” the site says. “After a temporary placement in a skilled nursing facility, he was recently moved to an excellent, smaller nursing home near his wife. Related story Showbiz and Media Characters We Lost in 2021 – Photo Gallery Born John Ernest Crawford in Los Angeles to a theatrical and musical family – his paternal grandfather worked for Irving Berlin – Crawford was only six years old when his Sunday School teacher, who was also an agent, began to find work. work for the talented child. Audition for The Mickey Mouse Club With a rendition of Johnnie Ray’s hit “Cry,” Crawford secured the gig and appeared in 16 episodes of what would become the Boomer Generation’s foundational childhood series. Johnny Crawford, 2016

Priscilla grant

Crawford appeared on 16 episodes of the first season, then moved on to appearances on TV series such as The Lone Ranger, The Frank Sinatra Show, The Danny Thomas Show and Train car, among others, before landing the role of Mark McCain in 1958 on The rifleman. For his role as the son of a widower, Winchester rancher, Crawford was nominated for Best Supporting Actor Emmy in 1959. That same year, his brother Bobby Crawford was nominated for an Emmy Award for a performance in an episode. of Playhouse 90, just like their father Robert, editor on The Bob Cummings Show. During his Rifleman popularity, Crawford recorded several albums, releasing a series of singles, the most popular being the whisper “Cindy’s Birthday,” which reached No. 8 on the charts in June 1962. Crawford remained busy with episodic television appearances throughout the ’60s and into the’ 70s, with credits including Rawhide, Lancer, the great valley, Hawaii Five-O, little house on the prairie, after that, The murder she wrote. He co-starred with Kim Darby in the 1965 film The restless, and the same year with Beau Bridges, Ron Howard and Tommy Kirk in the juvenile-delinquent-sci-fi camp classic Giants Village. He appeared with John Wayne in 1967 Golden and Victoria Principal in 1973 The naked monkey. From 1965 to 1967, Crawford served in the United States Army and later, although he appeared on television occasionally in the 1990s, he increasingly devoted himself to music, playing the role of singer. principal with Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks in the 1980s and, in the ’90s, performing with the Johnny Crawford Dance Orchestra specializing in jazz and Big Band swing. He had also been a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the American Junior Rodeo Association, competing in steer, calf rope, bronc and bull wrestling. Crawford is survived by his wife Charlotte and his brother Bobby.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos