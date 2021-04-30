Disneyland guests arrive hours earlier as the historic theme park reopens





6:26 am PDT 04/30/2021



through



Ryan parker





The world-famous SoCal destination has been closed for 13 months.

After 13 months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland will reopen on Friday. And fans are ready as a host of guests show up at the world-famous theme park hours before the gates officially open. Videos and photos on social media have shown some of the first guests to enter the park in over a year from now, all dressed in their Disney outfits. Disneyland has implemented new health and safety measures, as well as a significantly reduced ability to provide social distancing. At this time, according to guidelines, only state residents can visit the park. The demand was so great for tickets and reservations (both needed to visit the theme park) the system crashed, and among the new key details is the hours of operation, which for now (for Disneyland and California Adventure) will be 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. pm Like the rest of Southern California’s major theme parks, Disneyland closed its doors last March. However, he was able to reopen his downtown Disney shopping and dining district a few months later. This area has grown over the year. Yet Friday marks the first time in over a year that one of the rides will be set off. Major SoCal theme parks were at a bitter stalemate with Gov. Gavin Newsom for much of 2020, pushing it to safely reopen. Disney and Universal Studios Hollywood highlighted the successful reopenings of their Florida counterparts. As the state moved further in the fight against the virus, Newsom gave in and parks were able to reopen from April 1.







