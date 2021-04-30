Mario Lopez in talks for his WWE debut | Entertainment





Mario Lopez has revealed he is in talks with WWE to step into the ring. The “ Saved By The Bell ” actor – who has amateur wrestling experience in high school and has long been a fan of sports entertainment – sought advice from Jerry “ The King ” Lawler, admitting that the company had approached him to work together. Speaking to the WWE Hall of Fame on the ‘On With Mario Lopez’ podcast, he said, “Jerry, they’re trying to get me to do something in the ring. For my kids, I think I want it. do, enter there as a scenario. “I’m almost going to be 48 – I’m in pretty good shape, and athletic. Any suggestions, any advice I need to know when I get into this. By the way, I grew up wrestling too. ! “ Jerry noted that he had seen the 47-year-old star’s social media videos and knew he was still in great shape, and encouraged him to make the most of the opportunity. He added: “I would say go for it! This is something that … whether it was a bucket list or a lifelong dream to step in the ring and do something with the superstars of. WWE, I would definitely say go. “Believe me, they love to interact with superstars like you. They would welcome you with open arms and treat you graciously… Did you just see the deal they made with Bad Bunny? Grammy Award-winning singer Bad Bunny recently made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 earlier this month as he teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. He delighted fans with his wrestling skills, and Mario joked that he had his celebrity mate in his sights. He teased, “I want to fight Bad Bunny! I want to slam the body and suplex Bad Bunny!” Meanwhile, Lawler reflected on his very first match, which took place at a performance in West Memphis, Arkansas, which was a far cry from the big stages he would end up performing on. He laughed: “It was in a movie theater that they had abandoned and the promoter had rented it. He had pulled out several rows in front of the screen and set up a little ring there. There were probably 150 of them. ., 200 people that would come to these matches. But I’ll never forget one of the cool things about it, they tried to make everything like the big time. The ring light they had above the ring was that big. suspended galvanized basin without about four 200 watt bulbs. “

