Virus getaway: wealthy Indians and Bollywood stars fly to Maldives for vacation

COLOMBO: The Maldives still host Bollywood stars and other wealthy Indians to its secluded beaches and crystal clear lagoons even as countries ban flights due to a brutal Covid surge.

The archipelago of more than a thousand islands in the Indian Ocean reopened its international borders in mid-July after being closed for three months, and Indians accounted for the most visitors.

This week, as a series of other countries banned visitors from India, the Maldives government made only slight changes to its rules regarding passengers from its giant neighbor.

Holidaymakers arriving from India can now only stay in a resort or safari boat and are not allowed to check in at guesthouses located on inhabited islands where locals also live.

“The geographic location of our islets helps us minimize the risk (of the virus),” Thoyyib Mohamed, head of the country’s tourism authority, Visit Maldives told AFP.

“Each islet is a self-contained resort. Even though we have a few instances that crop up here and there, we can contain it at resorts without exposing the local population.”



– Vaccinated tourism workers –

Thoyyib said he has also launched a campaign to vaccinate the entire workforce of 50,000 people in the tourism sector and many other hotel-related service providers.

“We want to be the world’s first fully vaccinated tourism industry,” Thoyyib told AFP by phone. He said about 90% of workers were already vaccinated.

The media have suggested that the Maldives may even offer Covid vaccines to foreign visitors.

But officials said they had no such immediate plans until all Maldivians and resident non-nationals received both doses of the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine.

More than two-thirds of its 330,000 inhabitants have already received their first dose, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

It has reported just over 29,000 viral infections and 73 deaths, although the number of cases has risen sharply in recent weeks.

– Yoga on Insta –

Thoyyib said there was a drop in the number of visiting Indians over the past week, but they remained the largest group of visitors to the archipelago this year.

Bollywood stars who have fled India in recent weeks include Alia Bhatt, her partner Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who posted Instagram photos of herself doing sunset yoga at a beach resort. of the Maldives.

Press reports suggest that private jet companies have seen increased demand in Europe, the Middle East and the Maldives, including from people crowding together to hire a plane.

“It’s not just the ultra rich,” Rajan Mehra, director of New Delhi-based private jet company Club One Air, told The Print. “Anyone who can afford to take a private jet takes private jets.”

India on Friday reported 385,000 new cases in the past 24 hours – a new world record – and nearly 3,500 deaths, according to official data that many experts suspect to be below the true toll.

With the outbreak blamed on new virus variants and huge religious and political gatherings in recent months, hospitals in India are struggling to cope, especially but not just in the capital New Delhi.

The Maldives attracted a record 1.7 million foreign tourists last year, a 15% increase from 2018, according to the government, with China being the largest source of visitors.

The numbers fell to 555,494 last year due to the pandemic, but were showing signs of recovery. Some 381,000 tourists have visited so far this year. China has now fallen below the top 10.

