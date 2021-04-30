Danny Huston “Fell Into” Acting Roles | Entertainment





Danny Huston admits he “fell into” the theater. The 58-year-old star made his first film in over 20 years with ‘The Last Photograph’ and revealed that he would have liked to do more behind the camera but was unable to secure support for his films. Danny said: “I started out as a director. I just fell into acting because I couldn’t get my directing projects started and friends started to get me into their movies by kindness.” Huston stars as Tom Hammond who searches for a stolen photograph of his son Luke, who was killed in the Lockerbie disaster in 1988 and describes the film as “simple” and “beautiful”. In an interview with Metro newspaper, he said: “It’s a simple and beautiful story, eloquently written by my friend Simon Astaire. “A photograph is stolen from the main character, who then begins to spiral. And through the story, we find out what the photo means to him. I guess we all have objects that have meaning and bring back the memory of someone we lost. us. “ Danny is the son of legendary filmmaker John Huston and the director remembers desperately wanting to impress his father with his talents behind the camera. The ‘Angel Has Fallen’ star said: ‘When I studied at London International Film School, there wasn’t a lot of noise about it. I felt more pressure from my father. “I remember I had a little Super 8 camera and filmed everywhere and everything, and he was like, ‘Stop that! What are you doing? When you look right to left and left to right, what are you doing? ‘ “I said, ‘I don’t know, daddy.’ He said, “Blink. It’s a cut. Focus on what you’re trying to say and forget all the nonsense.” “It was one of my first lessons. I was so proud when I did a title sequence for him for his movie ‘Under The Volcano’ and it made the cut.”

