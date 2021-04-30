Finn Wittrock to star in ‘Green Lantern’ on HBO Max





The “American Horror Story” and “Ratched” actor will play a key DC Comics character in executive producer Greg Berlanti’s upcoming series.

Finn Wittrock joins the DC Universe. the american horror story and Pawlthe actor played a key role in the upcoming role of HBO Max The Green Lantern series. Wittrock will play Guy Gardner, one of the many Green Lantern characters who will be featured in executive producer Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV’s big-budget drama. For the past several decades, the character has been portrayed in the comics as a parody of an militant, macho American hero. The HBO Max character is described as “a massive mass of masculinity and, as the comics show, an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism. And yet Guy is kind of sympathetic.” Here is the official description of the show: “The Green Lantern reinvents classic DC ownership through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, starring arrogant alpha male Guy Gardner and the half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a host of other lanterns, from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes. “ Sources say Berlanti’s camp had a conversation with Ryan Murphy while Wittrock is attached as the male lead for season two of the latter’s creator Ratched for Netflix. Murphy reportedly agreed to let Wittrock come first The Green Lantern as a return date for the production of the second season of Pawl has not yet been determined. The Green Lantern is expected to start filming this year. The cast of Alan Scott is also expected to be announced shortly, as a deal with an actor is about to be struck. HBO Max’s The Green Lantern, by source, will be the most expensive program Arrow-the reverse architect Berlanti has produced in his career. Berlanti, Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman movie) and Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, 2011 The Green Lantern feature film) are credited as series writers, with Grahame-Smith as showrunner on The Green Lantern. DC’s Geoff Johns, Berlanti Productions partner Sarah Schechter and TV manager David Madden also produce alongside David Katzenberg and co-EPs Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi. The drama is one of multiple DC Comics titles in the works for HBO Max, backed by WarnerMedia. There is also a Suicide Squad spin-off focused on Peacemaker (John Cena) also in development, as well as a series about the Gotham City Police Department that also has ties to Matt Reeves’ upcoming one The batman. JJ Abrams is also working on several other DC Comics titles, including Justice League Dark. Wittrock recently wrapped up filming for Season 10 of Murphy’s FX anthologyAmerican horror story. He will next be seen opposite Amanda Seyfried in the Sony feature film. A mouthful of air and Ben Affleck vehicle Deep waters. His credits include Judy, if Beale Street could speak, the big court and in Murphy American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and The normal heart. He is replaced by CAA, Weissenbach Management and Schreck Rose.







