On Scottish island, ‘Limbo’ breaks mold of refugee films

LONDON – Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry was reluctant to read Limbo’s screenplay.

He feared that the film, about refugees awaiting residence on a remote Scottish island, would involve set tropes about a Western savior coming to the rescue.

Instead, it made him pick up the phone and call his agent.

I was like, I was wrong, you know, this isn’t just any kind of refugee crisis story.

El-Masry rejoiced that his character, Omar, was at the forefront of the narrative and that no Western character would lead him and let him forget his past, which was exactly what writer-director Ben Sharrock had wanted.

Limbo is based on Sharrocks’ own experience of studying and living in Arab countries, visiting refugee camps, and rooted in the fact that asylum seekers are often sent to remote areas in northern countries of Europe while waiting to hear their fate.

He believed that the audience could relate directly to the characters, without a Western character acting as a guide.

El-Masrys Omar is grouped with other immigrants in a house on a dead end. The only thing they have in common is that they are all stranded in a foreign land.

And while he left Syria, it’s clear that Omar still dreams of the people, places and smells of home. If it was for sure, he would be there.

Born in Cairo and raised in London, El-Masry saw the film’s warm response to the film festival circuit, showing in Cannes, Toronto, San Sebastian and Zurich.

He feels that the audience is connecting with the idea of ​​identity and is in an unfamiliar place far from his friends and family.

Co-star Vikash Bhai believes the pandemic has created parallels as well, even though it was filmed in 2018.

More than ever, you would be able to relate to this kind of experience, to be in limbo, not to know where you are at, what is to follow.

El-Masry also thinks the film is a beautiful reflection of life in general, balancing comedy and drama.

All mishaps end up being very, very funny for lack of a better word, he adds, adding that British and Arab cultures tend to laugh at misfortunes. It is something which is quite relatable in this sense.

El-Masry studied the Syrian dialect, met groups of single refugees, and spent two months researching mastery of the oud musical instrument for a scene in the film (it takes seven years in the real world), bringing one more film to tears with His performance.

The film itself was shot on the Uist Islands in the Outer Hebrides, the first feature film to be made there.

Sharrock admits that battling the region’s high winds, rising tides and changing weather conditions was nearly impossible, although it was worth it for the result.

While the scenery may seem both grim and breathtaking, there is optimism and hope especially in the form of Farhad, Omars’ Afghan roommate played by Bhai, who has the patience and positivity of support him in this strange purgatory.

It helps that Farhad also has a chicken named after Freddie Mercury.

For the emotional thing, we had a chicken. And then for all the stunts it was the other one, Bhai said.

I’ve never really hung out with a chicken before, but he was super cool, man. Hed comes to snuggle up and be very comfortable.

The film also stars Sidse Babett Knudsen, Ola Orebiyi and Kwabena Ansah.

Limbo was nominated for Best British Film of the Year at the BAFTAs, although the honor went to Promising Young Woman. It opens in US theaters Friday.