Coldplay back with new single Higher Power | Entertainment





Coldplay is back with the new single Higher Power, which will be released on May 7th. Rockers composed of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion have teamed up with producer Max Martin for the next track, which will be available from next week. Confirming the news in a tweet, Coldplay said: Higher Power is a song that arrived on a small keyboard and bathroom sink in early 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It’s Friday May 7th. Love c, g, w & j “https://coldplay.lnk.to/higherpower (sic) “ The announcement confirms fan rumors that have circulated since last week, when cryptic billboards across the world pointed to a mysterious website called alienradio.fm. Fans have managed to decipher the letter-shaped symbols to find out the song’s title and release date, which have now been confirmed by the group. Higher Power is now available for pre-order and pre-registration on streaming platforms. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the new Coldplays album was imminent, after Chris Martin and co-branded the phrase “ Music Of The Spheres ” and officially requested to use the name on the music, the merchandise. and more in the United States. A source said: “Chris and Co has been dropping hints for a while, but now it’s finally taking off. They’ve been busy working on some new music during the lockdown and everything will end up on the record, which has the working title ‘Music Of The Spheres. Chris and the band have now officially filed the name ready for an album. It also includes spinoffs and everything they need for a tour. It’s a really exciting time for everyone. There is no doubt that this project will go straight to the top place. “ “ Music Of The Spheres ” was also printed in a book accompanying the vinyl version of Coldplay’s 2019 album “ Everyday Life, ” with Coldplay soon in small print.

