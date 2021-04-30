List of Bollywood Celebrities Who Help People Fight COVID-19

Bombay: India is facing the worst health crisis ever. With each passing day, the country is reporting another biggest spike in the daily increase in coronavirus cases. However, the spike in covid cases isn’t the only thing that raised an alarm. The lack of oxygen cylinders and medicine has also become a major concern in the country. In the midst of it all, everyone is coming to do their part and Bollywood celebrities are no different. Several actors have come forward to help people fight this deadly infection. Take a look at the actors helping people in this hour of need: Also Read – Indian Armed Forces Obtain Emergency Financial Powers To Fight COVID-19 Outbreak

Sood at the end

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in India, actor Sonu Sood has become a real hero. He has been at the forefront, helping the needy. The actor is responding to SOS requests and has also opened a channel called “India Fights With Covid” on the Telegram mobile app. With this channel, the actor finds hospitals, medicines and oxygen for the needy. Also Read – West Bengal government imposes lockdown like sidewalks amid COVID outbreak | Details here

Priyanka chopra

The global icon has launched a fundraiser to help India amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus. Priyanka also shared information on social media about COVID-19 resources.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Actor and author Twinkle Khanna and her husband, superstar Akshay Kumar, have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from that, Akshay had also donated Rs crore to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation to help those affected by the pandemic.

Salman khan

Salman Khan has relaunched his food trucks and is distributing food kits to frontline workers in Mumbai. There are reports that Salman’s food trucks have delivered food kits to Worli and Juhu and they intend to expand the service to other locations in Mumbai.

Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt worked with journalist Faye D’Souza to identify and amplify relevant information that can help patients with Covid-19. Along with her #circleofhope campaign, she also shares verified social media numbers.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, who recently recovered from Covid-19 on her own, is now sharing videos and posts on coronavirus resources. She has also started a campaign to identify plasma donors and encourage people to come forward and donate plasma.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has also stepped forward to make his contribution in this time of crisis. The actor asked a pregnant woman from across the country who is struggling to access medical treatment to write to NCW. Kartik shared an email id and contact number on it.

Shilpa shetty

The actor has raised concerns about hunger amid the coronavirus crisis. She started a platform called “Report Hunger – Khaana Chahiye Foundation” with which she provides cooked meals or groceries to the needy with her team.

Sunil Shetty

He launched an initiative called “Mission MillionAir” to provide free oxygen concentrators. The mission aims to help those who cannot afford adequate health care. The actor took to social media to share the same and urged his fans to come forward and contribute to the mission.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen also arranged some oxygen cylinders for a Delhi hospital. At first, she couldn’t find a way to send them from Mumbai and enlisted the help of her fans on Twitter. But later, she took to Twitter to inform that the hospital had received oxygen from elsewhere.

Siddhant kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother and actor Siddhant Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020, recently donated plasma. A photo of him giving him plasma was shared by his sister Shraddha Kapoor on social media. He also urged others to come forward and donate plasma.

Urvashi rautela

The actor donated 27 oxygen concentrators in Uttarakhand through his Urvashi Rautela Foundation.

Ajay Devgn

Filmmaker and actor Ajay Devgn has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai to provide emergency medical facilities to citizens. The actor has also partnered with Hinduja Hospital to set up an intensive care unit. It looks like Devgn is also helping provide funds for healthcare facilities through his NY Foundations social services wing.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have contributed to the relief fund of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The actor also released a statement mentioning that it was the need of the hour and wrote, “We’ve been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can help us deal with this humanitarian crisis.

Apart from these, there are several other celebrities who have stepped forward in this hour of crisis. We also appreciate their efforts.