Entertainment
List of Bollywood Celebrities Who Help People Fight COVID-19
Bombay: India is facing the worst health crisis ever. With each passing day, the country is reporting another biggest spike in the daily increase in coronavirus cases. However, the spike in covid cases isn’t the only thing that raised an alarm. The lack of oxygen cylinders and medicine has also become a major concern in the country. In the midst of it all, everyone is coming to do their part and Bollywood celebrities are no different. Several actors have come forward to help people fight this deadly infection. Take a look at the actors helping people in this hour of need: Also Read – Indian Armed Forces Obtain Emergency Financial Powers To Fight COVID-19 Outbreak
Sood at the end
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in India, actor Sonu Sood has become a real hero. He has been at the forefront, helping the needy. The actor is responding to SOS requests and has also opened a channel called “India Fights With Covid” on the Telegram mobile app. With this channel, the actor finds hospitals, medicines and oxygen for the needy. Also Read – West Bengal government imposes lockdown like sidewalks amid COVID outbreak | Details here
Priyanka chopra
The global icon has launched a fundraiser to help India amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus. Priyanka also shared information on social media about COVID-19 resources.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Actor and author Twinkle Khanna and her husband, superstar Akshay Kumar, have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from that, Akshay had also donated Rs crore to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation to help those affected by the pandemic.
Salman khan
Salman Khan has relaunched his food trucks and is distributing food kits to frontline workers in Mumbai. There are reports that Salman’s food trucks have delivered food kits to Worli and Juhu and they intend to expand the service to other locations in Mumbai.
Alia bhatt
Alia Bhatt worked with journalist Faye D’Souza to identify and amplify relevant information that can help patients with Covid-19. Along with her #circleofhope campaign, she also shares verified social media numbers.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar, who recently recovered from Covid-19 on her own, is now sharing videos and posts on coronavirus resources. She has also started a campaign to identify plasma donors and encourage people to come forward and donate plasma.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan has also stepped forward to make his contribution in this time of crisis. The actor asked a pregnant woman from across the country who is struggling to access medical treatment to write to NCW. Kartik shared an email id and contact number on it.
Shilpa shetty
The actor has raised concerns about hunger amid the coronavirus crisis. She started a platform called “Report Hunger – Khaana Chahiye Foundation” with which she provides cooked meals or groceries to the needy with her team.
Sunil Shetty
He launched an initiative called “Mission MillionAir” to provide free oxygen concentrators. The mission aims to help those who cannot afford adequate health care. The actor took to social media to share the same and urged his fans to come forward and contribute to the mission.
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen also arranged some oxygen cylinders for a Delhi hospital. At first, she couldn’t find a way to send them from Mumbai and enlisted the help of her fans on Twitter. But later, she took to Twitter to inform that the hospital had received oxygen from elsewhere.
Siddhant kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor’s brother and actor Siddhant Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020, recently donated plasma. A photo of him giving him plasma was shared by his sister Shraddha Kapoor on social media. He also urged others to come forward and donate plasma.
Urvashi rautela
The actor donated 27 oxygen concentrators in Uttarakhand through his Urvashi Rautela Foundation.
Ajay Devgn
Filmmaker and actor Ajay Devgn has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai to provide emergency medical facilities to citizens. The actor has also partnered with Hinduja Hospital to set up an intensive care unit. It looks like Devgn is also helping provide funds for healthcare facilities through his NY Foundations social services wing.
Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have contributed to the relief fund of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The actor also released a statement mentioning that it was the need of the hour and wrote, “We’ve been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can help us deal with this humanitarian crisis.
Apart from these, there are several other celebrities who have stepped forward in this hour of crisis. We also appreciate their efforts.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]