Renowned actor Theri Chelladurai dies in Chennai aged 84

He has appeared in supporting roles in several popular films including Theri, Maari, “Sivaji” and others.

Lead actor RSG Chelladurai died at his home in Periyar Nagar, Chennai, aged 84, on Thursday April 29. One of Kollywood’s most promising supporting actors, Chelladurai has made his mark with his performance in several films. He shared the screen with Kollywood stars such as Dhanush, Vijay and Rajinikanth among others. According to the India Todays report, Chelladurai was found unconscious in his bathroom and died of cardiac arrest. He moved audiences with his appearance in Theri, where he played the role of a father, in search of his missing daughter. Chelladurais’ performance as a grieving and helpless father who learns of his daughter’s death, was heartbreaking. It is also popular for a Tamil movie scene Maari where he is seen with actors Robo Shankar and Dhanush. The scene is used as a meme template in many social media posts. Some of her notable performances include her roles in Rajinikanths Sivaji and Atlee directorial Raja Rani |. He has appeared in supporting roles in over 100 films. His appearances as a father and grandfather in several films resonated with audiences, reminding them of their own family members. Fans and members of the film fraternity have taken to social media to express their painful condolences over Chelladurais’ disappearance. Sharing a photo of Chelladurai, Pariyerum Perumal Renowned actor Kathir wrote: Rest in peace ayya. Rest in peace ayya pic.twitter.com/7oIadgwkMK kathir (@am_kathir) April 30, 2021 Actor Arjunan, who is popular for playing a supporting role in the Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yes rice, among other films, shared a photo of himself with the lead actor and expressed condolences on Chelladurais’ disappearance. I had the opportunity to work with such a senior actor #TikTikTik .. TO TEAR APART #Chelladurai thathaa .. pic.twitter.com/SU8RL2z1um Actor Arjunan (@arjunannk) April 30, 2021 Production house KJR Studios shared a photo of the actor and wrote: Special actor and wonderful human, Mr. RSG Chelladurai who starred in our Aramm & Airaa movies is gone. That his soul rests in peace… #TO TEAR APART A special actor and a wonderful human, Mr. RSG Chelladurai who played in our films Aramm & Airaa is no more. That his soul rests in peace… #TO TEAR APART pic.twitter.com/o2T0cbNYP3 KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) April 30, 2021 Popular anchor and presenter Anjana Rangan also expressed her heartfelt condolences. How many times have we seen this man on screen and felt like family. How much pain we still have to go through, she wrote. How many times have we seen this man on screen and felt like family. how much more pain we have to go through. pic.twitter.com/9TYbIIXWZl Anjana Rangan (nAnjanaVJ) April 30, 2021

