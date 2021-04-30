Netflixs The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Mitchells against the machines.

Photo: Netflix

Animated films often try to reflect the aesthetics of our culture. This can be a dubious business: for every Ralph breaks the internet, we usually get several Emoji Moviestyle disasters. What makes the cluttered and thoughtless distraction of The Mitchells against the machines much more impressive. So here is an image whose cacophony of mixed media leaves all other films in pixelated dust. It’s filled with IG filters, GIFs, emojis, memes, frozen images, and flying blocks of text, and sometimes it can’t seem like it can stick to a single story thread for more than a year. one minute. But its emotional design and trajectory is clear, and the chaos seems to be part of a grand plan.

Even the plot is cobbled together from a number of other popular films, which makes sense given the generally spoofed quality of the entire company. Katie (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) is a movie nerd who loves making goofy videos starring her dinosaur-obsessed younger brother Aaron (voiced by director and co-writer Michael Rianda) and their adorable dog, Monchi. Linda (Maya Rudolph) and Klutzy, outdoor loser daddy Rick (Danny McBride) just don’t get their daughter. On the eve of Katies ‘final departure from home, her father throws the girls’ plane ticket and sets up a road trip across the country for the whole family to take her to college instead. Katie, needless to say, is mortified.

Elsewhere, the apocalypse is on. Mark Bowman (Eric Andr), the hooded techno-bro billionaire at the head of an Apple-like company called PAL (named after his ubiquitous and artificially intelligent digital assistant, voiced by Olivia Colman, who appears to be embedded in the mobile device of every man, woman and child on the planet), presented its latest innovation: a trusty personal robot that will cook, clean and do everything for you. In literally seconds (so we promise, they’ll never, never, never, never go wrong Oh no! the way the film leans vividly on its snaps is one of its most disarming qualities), the robots take over and begin to collect and lock up all of the humans in individualized, Wi-Fienabled pods that the PAL henceforth rogue will use to launch us all into space forever. The Mitchell’s, with their clumsy, bickering, unpredictable, and embarrassing ways, end up being the only family not harvested by the killer robots, and it is their responsibility to save civilization. His Little miss sunshine meets I robot meets The host meets Zombieland meets WALL-E meets Kill Bill meet, well, all the other movies.

This thing could have been unbearable. Dare I say, this thing should be unbearable. Alas, it’s delicious. Rianda and co-director Jeff Rowe (working with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who have animated masterpieces such as Lego movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse to their names) use speed, wit, and a wacky combination of animation styles mixing together 3D, hand-drawn, and even live-action variations to turn those familiar elements into something surprising, uh, surprising. stop, herky-choppy rhythm all its own as it remixes the recognizable smelly textures of our screen-obsessed and extremely online world in inspired and inventive ways.

In doing so, he requisitions the language of the Beast to describe the Beast itself. The Mitchells against the machines, released today on Netflix, portrays a reality in which the background noise of technology often reveals our true feelings. (Notice how, when Katie tells us at the start of the movie that she’s always felt a little different from everyone else, hand-drawn rainbows flash behind her.) There’s a warning here, of course, about putting all of our emotional life into the objects around us, whether physical or virtual. In a hilarious battle that takes place in an empty mall, Dawn of the Deadstyle, the Mitchell’s take on an army of PAL-compatible wired household items, including carnivorous dryers, angry microwaves, and fiery blenders. Everything is fun and very funny, the smart home becomes homicidal but the dark subtext is undeniable: when we cede to machines the things that make us human, we ourselves become not only replaceable but downright redundant.

If that was all The Mitchells against the machines is, If this was just another cinematic flier rumbling about the dangers of too much screen time or Facebook or whatever, it wouldn’t mean much. Underneath all of that, the film has some affection for its Attention Deficit Universe. Yes, it is a world of artifice where we place our hopes, dreams, fears and resentments in digital bits that anyone can see while refusing to talk about such things to the people around us. But that’s also the nature of art, isn’t it? Amid its hyperstylized madness, the film elevates the creative act, from a hand-carved ornament to a hand-crafted YouTube video. This is in many ways a love song for all weirdos who can’t bring themselves to say the things they need to say and express themselves in other less effective and practical ways (which could be, at various times, any of us). This provides an intriguing fold to the stylized madness on the screen. Intensely aggravating but still beautiful, The Mitchells against the machines is both a retreat and a celebration of our dissonant, tech-obsessed world. This gets us.