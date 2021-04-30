Actor R Madhavan recently shared a video on his Instagram account to reveal why he feels incompetent and useless. He shared a video in which his wife Sarita can be seen virtually teaching poor children.

In the video shared by Madhavan, he is seen walking into a room and giving a glimpse of Sarita teaching a child in the Marathi language. Before entering the room, she is heard to say, “When your wife teaches poor children across the country, you feel completely incompetent and useless.

When your wife makes you feel small, Madhavan captioned the video.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan himself will soon become a director with the film. Rocket: the Nambi effect. He also plays the lead role of scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. Narayanan, is a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The trailer for the film was released a month ago. The film’s release date has yet to be announced.

