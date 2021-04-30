Michael B. Jordan recalls his on-screen debut in 2001’s ‘Hardball’





Twenty years ago, Michael B. Jordan who then played the role of John Clark in the US Navy SEAL Tom Clancy’s Without remorse (following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paramount feature was acquired by Amazon, where it bowed on April 30) got its big screen break in the 2001 film Keanu Reeves Hardball. Jordan, 34, was just 13 when director Brian Robbins auditioned him to play Jamal, the oldest of a group of Chicago boys who make up a hopeless baseball team. “I remember he came into the room and was super charismatic,” says Robbins, 57, director of Good burger (1997) and Varsity blues (1999) and now President of Nickelodeon and Kids & Family Entertainment at ViacomCBS. “He was very confident but not arrogant and extremely sympathetic.” The team becomes much less desperate after the character of Reeves, a ticket scalper and gambling addict, agrees to coach them to pay off a $ 6,000 debt. In the great tradition of The bad news bears and The mighty ducks, the pleasure of the film is to watch the group of outsiders who talk about trash discover their inner champions. Hardball went into production one year later The matrixThe 1999 release, which made Reeves one of the biggest stars in the world. “The matrix It was such a great thing, “Robbins said.” The kids would laugh at Keanu, reenact scenes, like dodging bullets in slow motion. They were in awe of Keanu. All of these kids were new and raw and had never made a movie before. “ Jordan recalls: “While we were in production Keanu took the whole cast to dinner and we got to meet each other. [his Matrix co-star] Laurence Fishburne. To this day, I still remember thinking to myself in amazement, ‘I guess this is what movie stars take to dinner with other great actors. So much respect for Keanu and Laurence. It was really such a cool time with two of my heroes. “ Hardball was unlucky to be released on September 14, the first weekend after the September 11 attacks. “There was a lot of debate,” recalls Robbins. “But Paramount opened it anyway. It opened at number one.” This story first appeared in the April 28 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







