Bollywood Roundup: Neha Kakkar, Sonakshi Sinha, Shah Rule, and more …

Bombay– Singer Neha Kakkar shared throwback footage from when she was in better shape on Saturday.

The actor posted a series of photos on Instagram, where she is dressed in a white and green suit. She paired it with a heavy necklace and earrings, which she said had been donated by her mother-in-law.

She wrote about how slimmer she was back then, just a few months ago.

“Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi, a few months ago! #WhenIUsedToBeThin #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries, ”she wrote.

Neha tried to shed the pounds and kept her fans up to date on her training schedule. She took to social media to post a video of herself training a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the singer has released her new music video “Majaneya”, featuring celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Sonakshi Sinha urges people to contribute to organizations fighting against Covid

Bombay– Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared an Instagram video on Friday urging everyone to donate to organizations that help people fight Covid.

In the video, the actress explained how the country is going through a terrible time and calls on everyone to help in any way they can.

“Hi everyone, let’s talk about it. We were hit by the second wave of covid and it’s much worse than last year. It breaks my heart every time I hear about someone losing their family or friend to Covid. See images of what our healthcare workers, hospitals, are going through. The urgent need for oxygen cylinders, concentrators, medicine, food and financial assistance for so many people. Given the way the situation has been handled, I think we need to step in to make a difference. So I am here to make a sincere appeal to all of you, please come forward and donate and help in any way possible to fight this battle that we are all together in, ”she said.

“I made a list of foundations like Hemkunt Foundation, Khalsa Aid, Uday Foundation, Give India, Feeding India, Goonj and a few others. These guys really do an amazing job reaching out and helping those in need. At least let’s be part of their efforts. I mention their accounts below and in my stories please check them out and agar aapko sai lage, please go ahead and donate. Me too. Remember that no amount is small in this crisis. Sab sath milkar is mushkil waqt ka saamna karein, sab surakshit ho, is baat ki kaamna karein. Stay safe, wear your mask, wash your hands, maintain social distancing and get vaccinated, ”she added in the video.

Shah Rule launches debut EP “ Hooked ”

Bombay– Rapper Shah Rule has released his debut six-track EP, inspired by the internet age. He worked on the EP at home, during the lockout last year.

The rapper was inspired by the isolation and unexpected disruption the pandemic brought about. He talks about the importance of social media in these times.

“The entire EP was created during the contemplative time I spent in lockdown last year. The concept revolves around social media and the internet age, as it’s an industry that literally boomed during Covid. Social media plays a huge role in our daily lives these days, especially since the Covid outbreak, almost becoming a necessity for survival. it gave us a parallel universe of hilarious memes, hashtags and reduced our attention span to 140 characters, ”Shah Rule said.

However, he notes that everything has two sides.

“But there are always two sides to any story. Social media can be harmful and beneficial depending on how you consume it. You can become an online sensation overnight or find a way to stay in touch with extended family overseas, but there’s also cyberbullying and body shame, ”he said.

Riney Aryaa replaces Deblina Chatterjee as Goddess Lakshmi in ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’

Bombay– Actress-model Riney Aryaa will appear as the goddess Lakshmi in the long-running mythological series “Vighnaharta Ganesh”.

Actress Anshu Malik, who played the original goddess Lakshmi, has been replaced by actress Deblina Chatterjee. Now Riney has replaced Deblina.

“I am delighted to make my debut in a mythological series. My parents called me Lakshmi, so I feel emotionally connected to the character. Everyone in my family is a devotee of the goddess. They are so excited that I am a part of this show. My mother always told me to do mythological shows, ”she says.

The actress, who has appeared on shows such as “Suvreen Guggal: Topper of the Year,” “Emotional Atyachaar” and “Kulfi Kumar Bajewala,” says you can learn a lot from mythological shows.

“I think such changes are for the best. We learn and connect to our culture. They also help us learn “shudh” (pure) Hindi and Sanskrit. These are lifelong experiences, ”she says.

The actress has already started filming for the show

Payal Dev fulfills childhood dream of singing in Salman movie with “ Dil de diya ”

Bombay– Singer Payal Dev’s new song “Dil de diya” from the movie “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” released on Friday. She says she always wanted to sing for superstar Salman.

“When I heard that this song was for Radhe, I was delighted to be part of such a brilliant album. I have said many times that I am a huge fan of Salman Khan and (I am) at any time ready to work for him. I am lucky that my childhood dream of singing for Salman Khan came true. After recording the song, Salman Khan heard the song and really liked my voice and my versatility as he had heard me sing a different zone song before, ”she says.

The singer adds that the song, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, gives a feeling of nostalgia. “The song is so vibrant it gives (a) sense of nostalgia every time I hear it,” she says.

Singing for Himesh once again, Payal said, “It is an honor to sing for Himesh Reshammiya and we have already collaborated on films like Happy Hardy and Heer. Personally, I am a fan of his compositions which are unique and sure hits.

Payal is known for hits like “Genda phool”, “Bepanah Pyaar”, “Dil chahte ho” and “Baarish”. She also sang for the films “Ginny Weds Sunny” and “Bajirao Mastaani”.

Kangana gives ‘warning’ to those who cry about India to ‘foreign dads’

Bombay– Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video on Friday warning those attempting to damage the nation’s image internationally amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Kangana shared the video post on Twitter and Instagram. In the clip, she expresses her concerns about how other countries are responding to the second wave of Covid in India.

Speaking to Twitter, Kangana shared a video and wrote, “Please watch the warning to anyone who is going to see their foreign dads cry over India… your time is up.”

In the video, Kangana recounts how photos of corpses burned during cremations were featured in an international magazine. She expressed her displeasure and furthermore why leaders of other countries were not called in as their countries grapple with the waves of Covid-19. (IANS)