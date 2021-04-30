Trixie Mattel and Orville Peck team up for ‘Jackson’





Trixie Mattel enlisted Orville Peck for a cover of legendary Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash duo “Jackson”. In the video for the song, the masked cowboy and drag performer, who wears an outfit inspired by Dolly Parton, are on stage in an old-school theater, performing the song with their band. “Jackson” is featured on Mattel’s latest EP Full coverage Vol. 1, released Friday, which also includes covers of “Video Games” by Lana Del Rey, “Blister in the Sun” by Violent Femmes (which she previously released) and “Believe” by Cher. Mattel released their latest album Barbara last year, following his fellow LPs Two birds and A stone. The drag star also released the comedy special Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend, with a new line of cosmetics. Orville Peck has released his Show pony EP in 2020, with the song “Legends Never Die” with Shania Twain. He released his first album Pony in 2019. Peck also shared a cover of Bronski Beat’s 1984 queer synth-pop hit, Smalltown Boy, and collaborated with Paul Cauthen on a cover of “You’ve Lost That Lovin ‘Feelin'” (featured on record store exclusive Release of the day 2020 with a cover of “Unchained Melody”). Peck was also featured in the intro of the Diplo Country-themed project. Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Snake Oil Chapter 1.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos