



After a year of postponements and cancellations, big events return to Marble Falls in May 2021. Starting this weekend, locals and visitors alike can come together for art, food and family fun at the event. ‘events across the city. After postponing several times last year, the Highland Lakes Creative Arts Board of Directors has finally picked the right time for the Paint the Town outdoor competition, which runs May 2-8. For board members, artists and art lovers, it means the world for us to have (the event) again, said board chairman Bill Rives. Paint the city offers arts activities at and around Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive. Over 30 artists will be spread across the Marble Falls area to participate in an outdoor jury painting competition. In addition to regular art events, such as free painting days and art galleries from professional artists and local high school students, the Sculpture on Main Street Fest, featuring four new sculptures along Main Street in downtown Marble Falls, will close activities May 6-8. Also this weekend, May 1 and 2, the Howdy-Roo Chili Bake takes over Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South. (These types of events) let residents know that they don’t have to go anywhere to have great entertainment, music and food because it’s all here in town, said Jarrod Metzgar, director Marble Falls / Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce Executive and Convention and Visitors Bureau. The room accommodates MayFest on May 5 and 8 after canceling the event last year due to statewide mandates limiting large gatherings. Carnival rides, family games and live music take place at Johnson Park. Other returning events are the July 4 fireworks display (details are still being worked out) and the LakeFest boat races August 7-8. For more information on local events and events, visit 101HighlandLakes.com. [email protected] Continue reading

