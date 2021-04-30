Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge begins filming





Black Adam star Aldis Hodge confirms he’s started filming his role as Hawkman in the upcoming DC Extended Universe superhero movie.

Black adamHawkman actor Aldis Hodge confirms he’s filming the DC Extended Universe movie. Dwayne Johnson has been committed to playing DC’s anti-hero Black Adam for over a decade. After giving up his intention to include him as the villain ofShazam!, DC and Warner Bros. gifted Johnson a DC solo movie.Black adam spent years in development trying to get started, but the movie finally started to take shape within the last year or so. The positive movement onBlack adamrecently allowed the film to finally begin production. Directed by Jaume Collet-Sera, the hit film will expand the DCEU by introducing several new characters, in addition to Black Adam. This will be done with the introduction of the Justice Society of America team. The initial roster includes Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge).Black adam started filming, Hodge revealed he would have filmed. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Black Adam: Every Justice Society Character (And Actor) Confirmed Aldis Hodge shared an image on Instagram of its Hawkman trailer door forBlack adamto commemorate the first day of filming for him. The actor just appeared in Regina King’sOne night in Miami and Leigh Whannell’sThe invisible Man. He is expected to play the Carter Hall version of Hawkman from DC Comics. Now that Hodge is filmingBlack adam, it might not be long before fans get their first look at his costume. Hawkman’s potential design for the film was teased in concept art, but it’s very different seeing Hodge in the costume. It’s possible WB and DC will allow Johnson or Hodge to share an official look at Hawkman’s costume forBlack adam during production. If that doesn’t happen, there’s also a chance the set photos are where the first look at Hawkman’s costume came from. Based on Hodge’sBlack adam workout photos, Hawkman will be ripped apart on his big screen debut. With the film’s July 2022 release date and the recent start of production, there’s a good chance fans will see the first trailer forBlack adam at some point this year. The recent announcement of the DC FanDome repeat could be the starting point for an official look at the film. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait that long to get a preview of the film, especially with Johnson’s tendency to use his social media presence to hype his next projects. Some first glances onBlack adamThat’s exactly what the superheroes were able to do, and it’s now a possibility with other actors reporting on set. MORE: Black Adam: How The Rock Can Change The DCEU (Like It Did Fast & Furious) Source: Aldis Hodge Masters of the Universe Star loses He-Man actor Noah Centineo

