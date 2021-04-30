Technicolor Post Business merges with Streamland Media on May 1





Streamland announced its intention to acquire Technicolor Post’s business in January.

Technicolor Post sent a notice on Friday announcing that it “is nearing the end of its 100-plus-year Glorious Technicolor journey.” “As of May 1, we will be integrated into Streamland Media’s portfolio of post-production activities,” the notice read. “Our incredible people, services and production technology will accompany us on this journey. All that will change are the brand names associated with our Image, Sound, VFX and Marketing teams.” According to the notice, a press release will be distributed next week. Streamland Media, the parent company of the leading audio post-production facility, Formosa Group, as well as companies such as Picture Shop and Picture Head, announced in January their intention to acquire Technicolor’s post-production business for 36, $ 5 million, backed by Trive Capital and Five Crowns Capital. As previously announced, plans call for the merger of Technicolor Post’s business with the Los Angeles-headquartered Streamland Post business, which also includes Ghost VFX, The Farm Group, and Final Post, thereby expanding the pool of talents and scope of the company in the United States, Canada, Europe and Great Britain Although Streamland did not immediately comment, Sherri Potter, president of Technicolor’s Global Publishing, is now listed as major image services including Picture Shop, The Farm, and Ghost VFX on the Streamland website. Technicolor’s notice revealed that its collaboration application for remote review sessions will be renamed “Tecstream” as part of the acquisition of Technicolor Post by Streamland Medias. Technicolor is one of Hollywood’s largest and longest-running post-production players. With this acquisition, Technicolor is a century-old brand synonymous with cinematic color and widely recognized for its contributions to classics such as the 1939s. The Wizard of Oz effectively exits the color grading activity. (In fact, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented Technicolor with a star of recognition for its centenary in 2016.) It’s no secret that Technicolor was struggling; in 2020, the company headquartered in France underwent a restructuring after filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 15. Technicolor remains in the business through its technical services and in particular its visual effects companies MPC, The Mill, Mr. X and Mikros Animation, which are not part of the Streamland deal. In April, Streamland announced additional plans to acquire the post business of Sim Video International. This agreement is expected to be concluded in the first half of this year.







