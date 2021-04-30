Michael C. Hall will return as Dexter. Showtime has decided to relaunch the series for a limited series of 10 episodes.

Clyde Phillips is showrunner. Showtime did the announcement on their website and social media last year and this month, a teaser promoting the comeback has been released.

He is intelligent. He is adorable. Hes Dexter Morgan, America’s Favorite Serial Killer. Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall returns with Clyde Phillips as showrunner, the website says.

The series will launch in the fall of this year.

Dexter started his race in the fall of 2006 and ended in 2013 after 8 seasons. All seasons are available to watch on Showtime.

