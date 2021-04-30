10 reasons we love Rupert Everett, one of the world’s most honest actors | Anglophenia

Rupert everett celebrates this week after earning a BAFTA nomination for his performance as a spooky porn producer in Adult material, an acclaimed miniseries exploring the adult entertainment industry. That’s just the excuse we need to round off 10 things we admire about this charismatic, talented, and very resilient actor.

1. He made an indelible first impression.

Everett’s breakthrough has arrived Another country, a play then a film based on the life of the double agent of the Cold War Guy Burgess. Everett portrayed Burgess during his school days, a time when he bonded with another stranger played by Colin firth, and realizes that being gay will be a barrier to his life and career. For his poignant performance, Everett was nominated for Best Newcomer award at the 1984 BAFTA Film Awards.

2. He doesn’t give up.

Everett said it took him 12 years to get funding for 2018 The Happy Prince, the Oscar Wilde biopic in which he wrote, directed and acted. At one point, a major Hollywood producer told Everett that he “liked” the movie, but suggested that Philip Seymour Hoffman should play Wilde for him. “I was so upset my world fell apart and I said no to him,” Everett said Sky News.

Fortunately, his patience paid off when he finally got the green light for the film with himself in the lead role. “It was exhausting, but it made me realize that the only thing that really matters is tenacity,” Everett added.

3. Although they initially don’t get along, he and Firth have become good friends.

While promoting The Happy Prince, Everett revealed that Firth’s role in the film was key to getting funding. “Colin made me the greatest act of friendship without him, the movie would never have happened. He supported it throughout,” Everett told the Daily mail. “He signed, but it took years and years to get the money together. And he was the deal. It was his stake. So in a way, I owe him all of that as well as Emily watson and Tom wilkinson and everyone in the movie. But Colin was the person everyone was fixated on. If he had given up, my film would have collapsed. Which is a big responsibility for someone. “

4. He’s a fantastic storyteller.

When it appeared in 2015 on The Graham Norton Show, Everett recalled his hilarious evening with the late princess Margaret, which apparently gave her the nickname “Leggy”.

5. He is also a brilliant writer.

Early Everett Memories, 2006 Red carpets and other banana skins, is surely one of the best autobiographies of showbiz. He is certainly one of the most honest: infamously, he compares his The next best thing co-star Madonna to a “whiny old bartender.”

Everett has since written two more memoirs, 2012 Missing years and 2019 At World’s End: Travels with Oscar Wilde, both witty, attentive and often deeply poignant.

6. He has an attractive self-deprecating tendency.

When appearing on The Graham Norton Show last year, Everett admitted that the Hollywood screening of The Happy Prince hadn’t been quite a hot ticket. Thank you, skyens Dame Joan collins has arrived, however!

7. He almost stole the show in the ’90s romantic comedy The wedding of my best friend.

Everett received BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for his memorable performance as playful friend George Downes Julia robertcharacter Julianne Potter. In a 2019 My best friend’s wedding reunion interview for THAT ONE, Everett said the role was “a point of complete change” in his career.

However, he also admitted that he was initially not excited about the role, which director PJ Hogan developed during filming when it became clear that Everett and Roberts had chemistry. “When I got the part there were literally two lines in the script,” Everett said. “I thought it was kind of a career move at the start. PJ Hogan had me tested, say, three or four times for the movie. I kept saying, ‘PJ, what can I do. There is nothing I can do. ‘ “

8. He spoke out against homophobia in Hollywood.

“There are tons of roles that I don’t have for a lot of different reasons, some of them probably for not being an actor good enough or for hearing badly, all that matters,” said Everett in an interview with the Press Association. “But there were three or four big movies, when I got it, where the director and the other actors wanted me to be and I was absolutely blocked by a studio, just for being gay. absolutely happens. “

He added, putting a positive perspective on the situation: “But at the same time, it was also up to me. The struggle that made me have been great, in a way. I think that my career as a writer would not have happened if I had been heterosexual, active, working tirelessly. “

9. He is the voice of Prince Charming in the Shrek movies.

It’s an impeccable cast, in all fairness.

10. And finally, he is completely honest on his roller coaster of a career.

Speaking of the rough times he went through after The next best thing became a high-profile flop in 2000, said Everett The Guardian: “It’s like snakes and ladders. Career death is more like real death, so it gives you the opportunity to see what real death looks like. One minute, you’re walking through the halls of power, and everyone goes: it’s a fabulous idea. The next minute you’re still circling around but you’re like the Ghost of Canterville: everyone walks through you and you’re dead, and you haven’t. not realized.

Do you have a favorite Rupert Everett role that isn’t mentioned here?