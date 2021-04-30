Twilight of the Dead: George A. Romero’s latest zombie movie in the works





George A. Romero wrote a treatment fordusk deaths starring Paolo Zelati.After the director’s death, Zelati asked Suzanne Romero for permission to continue with the script. He enlisted the help of screenwriters Joe Knetter and Robert L. Lucas for help. “I gave him my full blessing as long as I could be there every step of the way to keep it true to George’s vision,” says Suzanne Romero. “We had solid treatment and the start of the script. I can 100% say that George would be incredibly happy to see this continue. He wanted this to be his last stamp on the zombie genre.” Romero 2005 movie Land of the dead introduced Big Daddy, a clever zombie boss, whose fate remains an open question at the end of the film. George A. Romero wanted an answer to what was to follow. “It all started with my question:” Where do the zombies go at the end of Land of the dead? Zelati says. George A. Romero directed two more zombie films after Land of the dead 2007 Journal of the Dead and 2009 Survival of the dead but he didn’t see them as part of the same overall story that started with Night of the Living Dead. “It’s no secret that Logbook and Survival were not the way he envisioned the end of the series, and George knew that very well, ”Zelati notes.Twilight of the Dead was his farewell to the genre he created and wanted to come out with a powerful movie. “ While the three writers were working, they also watched videos of George A. Romero preparing for the treatment. “I could see how happy George was, almost dizzy,” Knetter recalls. “This made us focus even more on bringing this project to fruition as he would have liked.” Lucas, a lifelong Romero fan, says “developing the last piece of the puzzle in the dead universe” was a dream come true. Suzanne Romero is now ready for meetings to find the right director to end George A. Romero’s zombie saga. “This is the film he wanted to make. And while someone else will carry the torch as a director, this is really a George A. Romero film,” says Suzanne Romero. Suzanne Romero also directs the George A. Romero Foundation, which seeks to preserve the heritage of the filmmaker and to empower independent filmmakers. She is replaced by Chris Roe Management.







