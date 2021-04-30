Tubi Originals: free service to stream 140 hours of content in fall 2021





Just a few years ago, Tubi didn’t want anything to do with the original content. The subscription VOD market is “heated and very expensive,” said founder / CEO Farhad Massoudi. Variety early 2019 to explain why Tubi did not intend to produce original content. “We want to bring to our customers as much of the remaining 99% of the content available in the market.” Tubi has changed his mind, a sign of how the ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) market – and video streaming in general – has evolved. Now part of Fox Corp., Tubi plans to launch a list of more than 140 hours of original feature films and TV series in fall 2021. Fox closed its $ 440 million contract for Tubi in April 2020. Tubi did not announce any specific projects, but said the originals would include documentaries, animations and “independent” titles across cinema noir, thriller, horror, sci-fi, romance and movies. Western genres. The company, a division of Fox Entertainment, is expected to provide more details during its NewFronts presentation online next Monday, May 3. Fox Alternative Entertainment’s original Tubi documentaries “will reflect the passions of the audience,” including real crime, the Royals, the paranormal and “the irresistible sinking of the Titanic,” the company said. The animated titles will be produced by Fox Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment animation studio. Tubi Originals will also be incorporated into seasonal and tentpole programming franchises, such as the “Hot Christmas” and Shark Event programming later this year. “At Fox Entertainment, we commit every part of the business, including Fox Alternative Entertainment and Bento Box, to developing original titles for Tubi,” Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. “Working together, we combine all of our skills and talents with Tubi’s data-driven technology, to produce original content that speaks directly to Tubi’s passionate streaming audience.” According to Massoudi, Tubi’s original strategy “super-serves audiences with smart and responsive content by harnessing what they consume and the most popular genres on Tubi”. Tubi is a leading player in the AVOD industry, competing with Pluto TV from ViacomCBS, Roku Channel, NBCUniversal’s Peacock (free tier) and IMDb TV from Amazon. During the pandemic, Tubi’s viewing exploded and he says he has seen usage continue to increase. In the first quarter of 2021, Tubi set a record 798 million total viewing hours, up 54% from the period a year earlier. For the whole of 2020, the service broadcast more than 2.5 billion hours of content. According to Tubi, the median age of viewers on the platform is 37, about 20 years younger than the traditional linear TV average. Additionally, according to the company, 39% of its audience identifies as multicultural and 68% say they don’t watch other ad-supported streaming services. To be sure, the vast majority of Tubi’s programming will continue to be licensed programming. Currently, the service has over 30,000 movies and TV series from over 250 content partners, including all major Hollywood studios. It also offers local and national news channels broadcast live.







