Actor Esm Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse

LOS ANGELES – Game of Thrones actor Esm Bianco sued Marilyn Manson on Friday, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

In the lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles, Bianco says Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing him from England to California under the false pretext of roles in music videos and movies that didn’t happen. are never materialized.

An email requesting comment from a lawyer who has previously represented Manson was not immediately returned. Manson said earlier this year that all of his intimate relationships were entirely consensual.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2009 Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, flew Bianco to Los Angeles to shoot a video for the song, I Want To Kill You Like They Do In The Movies.

The costume says Bianco was to stay at Manson’s instead of the hotel she was booked into, and there was no crew, only Manson himself shooting a phone.

Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep while giving her alcohol and drugs, locked her in a room, whipped her, gave her electric shocks, tried to force her to have sex with another woman and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night. , alleges the prosecution. No video has ever been shown.

The two began a long-distance relationship later that year, the costume says.

Manson brought Bianco to Los Angeles again in 2011, apparently to appear in his feature film Phantasmagoria, although that project never came to fruition.

During this visit, Manson did not allow Bianco to leave the house without her permission, chased her into their apartment with an ax, cut her with a Nazi knife without her consent, and photographed the cuts and posted the photos online, also without his consent, the lawsuit alleges.

It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warners’ physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse. His career has suffered due to deteriorating mental health, the lawsuit says. To this day, she faces complex post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and panic attacks.

The Associated Press does not generally identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, but Bianco said in a statement that she is showing up publicly to spread her allegations in the hope that others will do the same.

The lawsuit said that at the time, Bianco feared for her safety if she did not comply with Manson’s demands and surrender to authorities. But her attorney Jay D. Ellwanger said she has now come forward and spoken to the FBI and local law enforcement.

Bianco first aired numerous allegations in February. She was one of many women who spoke out after actor Evan Rachel Wood said on social media that Manson sexually, physically and emotionally assaulted her during their relationship. Manson’s label and agents abandoned him at the time.

In response to the February allegations, Manson wrote on Instagram that these recent claims about me are horrific distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how and why others now choose to distort the past, it is the truth.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives also said in February that they were investigating allegations of domestic violence against Manson dating from 2009 to 2011 in West Hollywood. They did not identify the woman who made the report.

Bianco played Ros in the first three seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton