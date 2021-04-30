How is Bollywood responding to the COVID crisis in India? | Culture | Reports on the arts, music and lifestyle of Germany | DW

COVID-19 is spreading with tremendous speed in many cities in India. As of Friday, the country had recorded 18,376,524 cases with 204,832 deaths.

The New Delhi government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has come under heavy criticism for its handling of the crisis, including for allowing religious festivals to be held and for general mismanagement.

As a result, tens of thousands of people, especially in the capital city of New Delhi, were left with little or no access to healthcare and dozens died due to the lack of ventilators and oxygen concentrators. .

Many Bollywood actors are now trying to help those in need through financial contributions, medical supplies and food.

Frontline actors

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been on the front lines since the first wave of COVID-19 hit India. Last year, the actor helped thousands of stranded workers, who had moved to larger cities to find work, return home after the Modi government imposed a hard lockdown across the country on notice. only a few hours.

This year, Sood launched a free COVID help service with two private medical organizations. The actor frequently interacts with his followers on Twitter, many of whom ask him for help directly on the social media platform.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is a popular star in India and now lives and works in Los Angeles, started the #TogetherForIndia fundraiser with her husband Nick Jonas. She announced the fundraiser on Twitter and Instagram: “India, my home, is suffering from the world’s worst COVID crisis,” she said, “and we all have to help! People are dying in numbers record. There is disease everywhere, and it is only continuing to spread and kill on a massive scale. “

Ajay Devgn, another prominent Indian actor, has partnered with Brihanmumbai City Council (BMC) in India’s commercial center, Mumbai, to provide medical facilities to citizens affected by COVID. The actor is working with a city hospital to set up intensive care units (ICUs) for patients.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has also announced that he is opening hospitals in Patna, in eastern India, and Lucknow, in the north, with 1,000 beds each. The actor has formed a special team to tackle COVID and answer questions from those in need trying to reach him.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who has more than 40 million Twitter followers, also donated 100 oxygen cylinders to COVID patients in Mumbai. Kumar has also received numerous requests for help from fans on Twitter.

Superstar Salman Khan, who is extremely popular with his fans and who started the Being Human Foundation, also launched the “Being Haangryy” initiative, which sends food trucks to police and health workers during the pandemic. Khan regularly visits the places where his trucks are deployed and also tastes the quality of the food, while maintaining sanitary restrictions, Filmfare magazine reports.

COVID and social media censorship

Other actors have, however, been criticized for their apathy in the face of the crisis. Newspapers and tabloids have published photos of stars enjoying beach vacations infuriating fans, who expect more sympathy from their movie idols.

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is also attending a concert to raise funds to fight COVID, recently posted a post on Twitter asking people to be more responsible for wearing face masks. Twitter users immediately hit back, referring to the star’s actor’s brother, Ranbir Kapoor, who posted pictures of him with his girlfriend on a beach in the Maldives, The time of India reported.

Social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, have been at the center of concern in India recently, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government blocked nearly 50 tweets criticizing its handling of the COVID crisis, a media outlet online The imprint reported. The blocked posts included some by opposition politicians, journalists and filmmakers. Facebook has also reportedly blocked some posts with the hashtag #ResignModi, claiming they violate the website’s community standards, The Quint reported.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has announced that blocking user grievances over the COVID crisis will be considered “contempt of court”, an offense punishable under Indian law. According to a report in The Indian Express, Supreme Court DY Chandrachud said: “We want to make it very clear that if citizens are communicating their grievance on social media and on the Internet, it cannot be said to be misinformation.”