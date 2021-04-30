



Longtime ESPN sportsman Sean McDonough has met his share of A-Listers during his career, but there is one particularly famous actor whom he has counted as a very close friend for over three decades: Matt Damon. , perhaps best known to golf fans as Rannulph. Junuh, the protagonist of the beloved golf film, The legend of Bagger Vance. In this week’s episode of Subpar, McDonough told hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz that despite Damon’s dad being an avid gamer, Damon wasn’t interested in golf himself, until be it chosen for Junuh in Vance dredging at the end of the 90s. The best golf movies and shows you can stream at home today Through:

Emily haas



“They sent him, which could have been a mistake to a place where he basically had to follow instructions for five or six weeks,” McDonough said. “And it was a robot. If you watch him in the movie, Joel Gretsch, who played Bobby Jones, whom I met through Matt, because they obviously got to know each other while making the movie, Joel can it’s Joel, he can really to play. I mean, he has a nice, natural golf swing. He grew up playing. But Matt is a robot. And he’s still a terrible golfer. He doesn’t play a lot. He’s a good family man. He prefers to spend time with his kids, which most golfers say, “Really? “He called me from wherever he was, Savannah or Hilton Head, I can’t remember anywhere down there in the Southeast,” McDonough continued. “They had him with a trainer and he received a lot of instruction. And he called me up and said, ‘I’m a five day golfer and I’m addicted. Why didn’t you make me play this sport? “I’ve been trying to tell you for years!” You should play golf, you would like that. He’s a very good athlete. It’s just that his swing was a little robotic in this movie, I think. For more on McDonough, including what goes into making the golf shows and how he would rate other broadcasters’ games, check out the full interview below. As a four-year-old member of Columbias’ inaugural college golfer class, Jessica can top anyone at the masthead. She can also outdo them in the office, where she is primarily responsible for producing print and online features, and overseeing major special projects, such as the inaugural style issue of GOLF, which debuted in February 2018. Her The original interview series, A Round With, debuted in November 2015, and has appeared in both magazine and video form on GOLF.com. Related Articles

